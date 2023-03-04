Rohit Sharma Names The 'No.1 Overseas Bowler' To Play In India: 'He Should Be At The Top'

Nathan Lyon was one of the biggest mysteries for the Indian batting lineup in the Indore Test as he didn't allow any Indian batsman to settle at the crease. The Australian off-spinner was adjudged the Man of the Match in the third Test for his figures of 8/64 in the second innings and he also grabbed a ten-wicket haul in the match.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has now heaped special praise on the Aussie off-spinner. Rohit Sharma feels that he has not played greats like Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan and that Lyon shall be at the top among all of them.

Rohit Sharma praises Nathan Lyon

Addressing the post-match press conference, the Indian skipper said, “He should be at the top in my opinion. Obviously, I haven't played guys like Murali or Shane Warne. But among the current crop, he would probably be the No.1 overseas bowler to come and play in India."

“He has got so much consistency in his line and length. When you have someone with that amount of accuracy, you need to try and do something different in terms of scoring runs because you know he will not give you anything easy. This is probably his third tour to India. I wasn't part of the team during his first tour but I watched the game. He is a very experienced bowler and is not afraid of getting hit. That gives the captain a lot of confidence because he knows he has a guy who is going to pitch it there and let the pitch do the rest", Rohit added.

Nathan Lyon picked up three wickets in Team India's first innings of the Indore Test and made equal contribution in wrapping up the Men in Blue for 109. Lyon then chipped in with a whopping eight wickets in the second innings. With the hosts not being able to take healthy first innings lead, the game swung in Australia's favour.

Team India are still 2-1 up in the series and are left with no choice but to win the fourth Test in Ahmedabad to qualify for the World Test Championship final.