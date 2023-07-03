IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Surprises Fans With New Look, Fans Say 'who Is This Guy?'

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma and Co. will be playing the West Indies in their upcoming bilateral series in international cricket. India recently lost the WTC Final 2023 to Australia, their second consecutive World Test Championship loss. However, keeping their heads high, they will face the West Indies to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup.

3 things you need to know

IND vs WI will be the first appearance for Rohit Sharma after WTC Final 2023

India's last international assignment was against Australia in the WTC 2023 Final

Rohit Sharma became India’s all-format captain in 2022

Rohit Sharma goes clean-shaven after the WTC Final 2023

The Team India cricketers arrive in Barbados beforehand and play some beach volleyball before the big practice begins. In the middle of that, India's skipper Rohit Sharma was seen sporting his previous beardless appearance. Fans quickly reacted on Twitter to Rohit Sharma's dated appearance. After arriving in Barbados before their series against the West Indies, Team India's stars Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and others play beach volleyball.

Beardless Rohit Sharma after a long time. Guys ODI World Cup coming home. pic.twitter.com/FBimiHuvtY — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 3, 2023

Beardless Rohit sharma wasn't considered in wc squad — Aarav Mavi (@AaravMavi14) July 3, 2023

Reminds us of the young Rohit Sharma https://t.co/ldvRPuY93t — Harish Kum@r 🔥 (@HarishDongala) July 3, 2023

Fans show their excitement to see the Indian Cricket Team captain in his old looks where some of the fans beileve that the ODI World Cup 2023 will be coming home as the Indian cricket team will be eyeing their first ICC trophy since 2013 when India won the ICC Champions trophy under MS Dhoni.

IND vs WI to start in the second week of July

Before their first Test against the West Indies, beginning on July 12, the Indian squad is slated to participate in a week-long training camp and a few practice matches. At the Antigua High-Performance Centre at Coolidge Cricket Ground, the hosts will be getting ready for their next Test match against India. The West Indies recently experienced defeat during World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, which led to their removal from the competition and prevented them from competing in the ODI World Cup 2023, which would be hosted in India.