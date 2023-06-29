Venkatesh Iyer Reveals Massive Paycheck A Ranji Player Gets During Domestic Season - WATCH

Indian batsman Venkatesh Iyer had an excellent season with the bat for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2023 and made a total of 404 runs from 14 games. Iyer however was not able to take his team to the playoffs stage and KKR were eliminated during the league phase.

Venkatesh Iyer's impressive record in the debut season

Venkatesh Iyer first came into the limelight during the Indian Premier League 2021, when during the UAE leg when he took KKR to the final against the Chennai Super Kings. Venkatesh scored a total of 370 runs from ten IPL games and also hit four half-centuries. Due to his excellent performance, Iyer was called up for the Indian team and played his first international match against New Zealand in Jaipur. 4

Venkatesh Iyer recently came up for an interview with YouTuber Raj Shamani, in which he revealed about the selection process a cricketer has to go under to get selected for the state team and also spoke about the amount of money he used to receive to play one Ranji Trophy match.

I used to play for the club. When the club kids play matches among themselves, if you play well, you get a chance to represent the club team. Where I come from Indore, luckily there are many inter-club tournaments. If you do well in that club's tournament, you get called for the Indore Division team. Once you come to the Indore team, then you understand what professional cricket is. When you come to the Indore division team, you will play with the other division team and if you do well there, you will get a call from the state team.

When you become a state cricketer, you get paid for every match you play. Then you become a professional cricketer as you get paid for playing every match. It depends on the BCCI, they decide the match fee structure. According to me, I used to get 2.5 lakhs per match for playing Ranji.

Venkatesh Iyer till now has played a total of nine T20Is and 2 ODIs for the Indian cricket team and has made 133 and 24 runs respectively in both formats.