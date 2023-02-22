Last Updated:

Prasad Reacts To Video Of Chopra Calling Suniel Shetty 'my Mentor' Amid KL Rahul Debate

Amid the back-and-forth with Aakash Chopra, Venkatesh Prasad has reacted to a post that showcases Chopra calling actor Suniel Shetty his mentor.

Written By
Prateek Arya
Venkatesh Prasad

Image: Instagram/Venkatesh Prasad/IPL


Amid the back-and-forth with Aakash Chopra, Venkatesh Prasad has reacted to a post that showcases Chopra calling actor Suniel Shetty his mentor. The two former cricketers have indulged in a Twitter tussle in the last couple of days. The performance of KL Rahul has been the bone of contention between the two.

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far hasn't sparked the usual India vs Australia flares, however, off the field the series has birthed a new dispute. It is between Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra. The two have been going at it over the poor form of KL Rahul. While it started with Venkatesh Prasad heavily criticizing Rahul's performance in Tests and Chopra somewhat coming in support of the Indian batsman, it soon turned into a slug-fest where both threw taunts at each other.

Prasad and Chopra's online battle

Prasad reacts to video of Chopra calling Suniel Shetty mentor

Following the debate over KL Rahul, Venkatesh Prasad has now liked an old video that features Aakash Chopra and Suniel Shetty. Chopra called Shetty his mentor in the video. It should be noted that the actor is the father-in-law of KL Rahul. 

 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com