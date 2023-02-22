Prasad Reacts To Video Of Chopra Calling Suniel Shetty 'my Mentor' Amid KL Rahul Debate

Amid the back-and-forth with Aakash Chopra, Venkatesh Prasad has reacted to a post that showcases Chopra calling actor Suniel Shetty his mentor. The two former cricketers have indulged in a Twitter tussle in the last couple of days. The performance of KL Rahul has been the bone of contention between the two.

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far hasn't sparked the usual India vs Australia flares, however, off the field the series has birthed a new dispute. It is between Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra. The two have been going at it over the poor form of KL Rahul. While it started with Venkatesh Prasad heavily criticizing Rahul's performance in Tests and Chopra somewhat coming in support of the Indian batsman, it soon turned into a slug-fest where both threw taunts at each other.

Prasad and Chopra's online battle

I have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for @cricketaakash , considering he has made a great career by airing his views.

I have … — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly 😊

I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number https://t.co/ZrAzWoJiTv — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 21, 2023

Prasad reacts to video of Chopra calling Suniel Shetty mentor

Following the debate over KL Rahul, Venkatesh Prasad has now liked an old video that features Aakash Chopra and Suniel Shetty. Chopra called Shetty his mentor in the video. It should be noted that the actor is the father-in-law of KL Rahul.