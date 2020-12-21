Daniel Christian Stuns Fans With Second-fastest Ever, 15-ball Fifty In BBL 10: WATCH

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Daniel Christian played a whirlwind knock of 50 runs off just 16 balls and was instrumental in guiding his side to a comprehensive 38-run win over Adelaide Strikers in Hobart on Sunday. Christian reached his fifty in just 15 balls which also made it the second-fastest fifty in the history of the Big Bash League. The right-hander's knock was laced with four boundaries and five towering sixes.

Having won the toss, the Strikers invited Daniel Hughes' side to bat first. The Sixers were in all sorts of trouble after 11.1 overs in their innings as they managed to post just 58 runs at the cost of three wickets. They needed someone to play a blinder in order for them to post a decent total. That's when Christian took matters into his hands and bludgeoned the Strikers' bowlers all over the park.

The second-fastest 50 in BBL history! @DanChristian54 smoked a 50 off only 15 balls to completely change the game! @BKTtires | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/rTBTNaRXix — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2020

After playing just a couple of balls, Christian smashed Liam Scott for 22 runs in the 13th over which included three sixes and a four. His carnage didn't stop there as he hit Rashid Khan for two sixes in the next over and followed it up by fetching three boundaries in the 15th over off Wes Agar to complete a remarkable half-century. Courtesy of Christian's blitz, Sydney Sixers managed to post a massive total of 177/5 in their 20 overs.

In response, the Strikers could only manage to score 139/7 with none of their batsmen playing an innings of substance. Ben Manenti, Carlos Brathwaite and Steve Okeefe grabbed two wickets apiece whereas Christian picked up one wicket in his four overs and gave away just 25 runs. The New South Wales born was rightly adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his stunning all-round performance.

Meanwhile, after their win over Adelaide Strikers, the Sixers are placed at the third place in the BBL points table with two wins and one loss from three matches. According to the BBL 2020 schedule, Sydney Sixers will now take on Melbourne Stars in Match 15 on Saturday, December 26 in Queensland.

Here are the highlights of Dan Christian's 15-ball fifty

Sydney Sixers pledge support to Black Lives Matter before BBL 2020 opener

Ahead of their first game against Hobart Hurricanes, the Sydney Sixers team led by stand-in captain Daniel Hughes took the knee ahead of the first ball of the game. The Hurricanes also joined as both teams used the gesture to make a stand against racism. The Sydney Sixers said in a statement ahead of their game against Hobar that the examples of people being mistreated simply due to the colour of their skin was "unacceptable" as they revealed their desire to tackle racial injustice. Sixers' move comes after New Zealand players took the knee along with West Indian players in their ongoing bilateral series.

Sydney Sixers Squad

Daniel Hughes (Captain), Josh Philippe (Wicket-keeper) Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Jason Holder, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

