Ben McDermott Flies High After Ton Vs India With Six 'on The Roof' In BBL 2020 Game: WATCH

Australian all-rounder Ben McDermott seems to be in sensational form. Despite being dismissed for a duck in the first innings of India's second three-day practice game against Australia A, the cricketer compensated for that with a spectacular century in the second innings. The 26-year-old carried on his fabulous form in the shortest format as well.

BBL 2020: Ben McDermott's towering six lands on the roof

The eighth match of the ongoing Big Bash League saw Hobart Hurricanes take on the Adelaide Strikers at Launceston on Tuesday. Hurricanes did not have an ideal start to their innings as they lost their openers early. Star batsman D'Arcy Short could only manage to score 2 runs, whereas Will Jacks was sent back without troubling the scorers. Ben McDermott and Colin Ingram orchestrated a stellar 75-run partnership to bring their side back into the contest.

McDermott impressed with his timing and looked comfortable at the crease. He was undoubtedly beaming with confidence after his gritty century against India A. He was the top scorer for the Hurricanes in the match and scored a quick-fire 46 from just 33 deliveries under pressure. The highlight of his knock was the humongous six that he hit on the last ball of the sixth over. The player smashed Matt Renshaw's delivery over the mid-wicket boundary for a monstrous six.

He's hit the roof! The Hurricanes made batting look tricky early on, but Ben McDermott is having no issues...#BBL10 | @BKTtires pic.twitter.com/wCrfahbS58 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2020

BBL points table updates

The Hobart Hurricanes were off to a flying start in the competition with comprehensive victories in their first two matches. However, the side had to face their maiden loss in the tournament after they were handed a 5-wicket defeat by Adelaide Strikers. They are currently placed at the second spot on the BBL points table with 7 points to their name. Adelaide Strikers claimed their first points on the table and they move to fourth place.

Hobart Hurricanes 2020 squad

Hobart Hurricanes 2020 squad: Matthew Wade (out on national duty at present), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

BBL 2020: Big Bash live in India

Fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD) to catch the Big Bash live in India. The live streaming of the matches will also be made available on the SonyLIV app. For live scores and updates, one can visit the social media pages of the leagues, as well as the franchises.

