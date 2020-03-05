Virender Sehwag Comes Up With A 'Hatke' Congratulatory Message For The Indian Eves

Virender Sehwag came forward to laud the Indian women's team after they qualified for their maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup final as their semi-final contest against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground was washed out due to rain without a ball being bowled. India had won all their group games while England had lost their opening match against South Africa and that is what made the difference in the end.

'Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai?': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Virender Sehwag wrote that he would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai? (Who can win against Lord Indra?). The former Indian vice-captain also wrote that hard work always pays off and the Indian eves got the reward for winning all their matches in the group stage. Viru concluded by congratulating the Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. and wished them glory for the summit clash on Sunday.

Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai.

Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2020

India will now meet the winner of the second semi-final between reigning champions Australia and South Africa in the final which will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Not only will the Indian eves look to create history on the occasion of Women's Day but will also be looking to give a perfect birthday gift for captain Harmanpreet Kaur who will be turning 31 on Sunday.

The turning point in England's campaign

England had only lost their tournament opener against South Africa while they won their remaining three games. However, that loss turned out to be a huge turning point as it went on to halt the former champions' progress in this tournament.

This had happened on the third ball of the game's final over. Brunt came charging into bowl and during her run-up, Sune Luus, who was at the non-striker's end walked a long way out of her crease. This had come to the bowler's notice during her run-up after which she stopped and went near the stumps. Surprisingly, she did not dislodge the bails and instead gave a warning to the batter. However, her act of kindness backfired as Mignon du Preez who was the batter at the striker's ended up hitting the six and it sealed the match in the Proteas' favour with just 1 requiring off three balls. Preez completed the formalities as South Africa registered a six-wicket win.

Had Brunt ran out Luus then the scenario could have been completely different as South Africa would have felt the pressure of losing an extra wicket at a crucial juncture.

