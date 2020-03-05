The Debate
VVS Laxman Has An Inspiring Message For The Indian Eves After Sealing A Final Berth

Cricket News

VVS Laxman came up with an inspiring message for the Indian women's team after they qualified for their maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman hailed the Indian women's' team after they qualified for their maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup final as their semi-final match against England was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Team India, who had finished the group stages undefeated and as table-toppers reaped the benefit of having played outstanding cricket as advanced to the summit clash.

READ: Virender Sehwag comes up with a 'Hatke' congratulatory message for the Indian eves

READ: Michael Vaughan invites fans wrath for calling ICC rules 'shambles' as India reach final

'A reward for winning 4 out of 4': VVS Laxman

Taking to the micro-blogging site, VVS Laxman congratulated the Indian eves for making it to the finals but also mentioned that it would have been great to see the match. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst further added that it was a reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. The former Indian batsman concluded by wishing Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. all the best for the finals which will be played on Women's Day. 

The 'Grand Finale' at the MCG

 India will now meet the winner of the second semi-final between reigning champions Australia and South Africa in the final which will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Not only will the Indian eves look to create history on the occasion of Women's Day but will also be looking to give a perfect birthday gift for captain Harmanpreet Kaur who will be turning 31 on Sunday. 

READ: Alexandra Hartley takes a dig at Cricket Australia after Eng's ouster from Women's T20 WC

READ: 'A reward': Harsha Bhogle enters debate on India reaching WC Final after England washout

 

