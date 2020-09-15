IPL 2020: Helicopter Takes Off In Dubai; Dhoni Smashes It All Over The Park In CSK Game

With just four days remaining for Chennai Super Kings to take on Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the IPL 2020, the MS Dhoni-led side played an intra-squad match with head coach Stephen Fleming monitoring the game from sidelines. The intra-squad game witnessed skipper MS Dhoni's 'helicopter' take off as he smashed bowlers all over the park. In a video posted by the franchise, Shane Watson was also seen smacking bowlers as coach Fleming took notes.

Despite suffering severe blows as veterans Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have pulled out of the IPL 2020, the CSK squad looks formidable as ever and one of the top contenders of the title. Openers Faf du Plessis and Murali Vijay can also be seen having a go at the bowlers in the 'Kings Clash.' Here's a clip of the intra-squad match shared by the franchise's Twitter handle:

Dada lands in Sharjah

Ahead of the commencement, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly arrived in Sharjah on Tuesday and reviewed the preparations. The BCCI chief and former India skipper was accompanied by IPL Chairman Brajesh Patel and ex-IPL chief Rajeev Shukla as he set his foot on one of the three stadiums which will be hosting the tournament in the Middle East. Sharjah Cricket Stadium CEO Khalaf Bukhatir and Vice-Chairman Waleed Bukhatir were also present to welcome the team of BCCI officials at the stadium.

CSK to face MI in opener

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah, while the venues for playoffs will be announced later.

CSK Full Squad

Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

