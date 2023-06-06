With the WTC Final about to take off in a few hours, all eyes would on the premier players from both sides. When it comes to the foremost players, then Virat Kohli is certainly the affluent name who could take the helm of the match. The Indian fans are hopeful of a Virat Kohli knock at the Oval, and if indeed the right-hander fires from the bat then India's chances to end the dry spell of the ICC trophy will increase. Ahead of the match, India's former coach Ravi Shastri has expressed confidence in Virat Kohli

Ravi Shastri, who would be on the commentary team for the upcoming India vs Australia WTC final clash, has laid out his comments on the match. While fans have deemed it as a warning but Shastri has distinctively stated that Virat Kohli picks up a different form when it comes to playing against Australia. "He smells the coffee much earlier if it's Australia," says Shastri.

Shastri issues Virat warning to Australia ahead of Ind vs Aus WTC final

The history books have been evident that Virat Kohli brings his best against Australia, Ravi Shastri, who is seemingly aware of the fact, hints that Kohli sees playing against Australia in a different light. In a clip shared by the ICC on the photo-sharing app Instagram, Shastri could be seen disseminating Kohli's mindset before the game. Here's what he said. “Virat Kohli will wake up differently if the match is against Australia, he smells the coffee much earlier if it's Australia, so if he gets going, gets to 20, then we will have some fun,” Shastri said.

King Kohli has played a total of 24 Tests against Australia and scored 1979 runs which includes 8 centuries. In the WTC final of 2021, Kohli started brilliantly but could not capitalize the start into a big innings. Two years later the stage is again the same, opponents however are different, so will Kohli has his say in the World Test Championship final this time? All to look forward to as the match will begin from June 7, 2023.