NK Vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Squad And Team News

Cricket News

NK vs CTB Dream11 team prediction: The Canterbury side will go head to head against Northern Knights for the 28 T20 match of Super Smash 2019-20 on January 12.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
NK vs CTB dream11

The Canterbury side will go head to head against Northern Knights for the 28th T20 match of Super Smash 2019-20 on January 12, 2020. The Canterbury side have played eight matches so far and they have registered three wins and five losses. On the other hand, Northern Knights have played nine matches so far and they have only recorded three wins.

NK vs CTB Dream11: Previous clashes and top picks

In their previous clash, the Canterbury recorded a seven wickets win against Northern Knights. Batting first, Northern Knights posted a total of 219 runs with the loss of seven wickets. Tim Seifert top-scored with a 36-ball-74 for the losing side. Cole McConchie picked up two wickets for the winning side. Returning with the bat, Canterbury cruised past the total with the loss of three wickets. Leo Carter top-scored with a 29-ball-70.

NK vs CTB Dream11: Squad

Canterbury: Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Ed Nuttall, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Stephen Murdoch, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, Blake Coburn

Northern Knights: Daniel Flynn, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Ish Sodhi, Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Daryl Mitchell, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Peter Bocock, Matthew Fisher, Jake Gibson

NK vs CTB Dream11 team prediction

Wicket-keeper: Tim Seifert (c), Cam Fletcher

Batsmen: Dean Brownlie, Leo Carter(VC), Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie

Bowlers: Will Williams, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell

Note: These predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

Image credits: Canterbury Twitter handle

Published:
