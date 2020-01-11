NK Vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Squad And Team News

The Canterbury side will go head to head against Northern Knights for the 28th T20 match of Super Smash 2019-20 on January 12, 2020. The Canterbury side have played eight matches so far and they have registered three wins and five losses. On the other hand, Northern Knights have played nine matches so far and they have only recorded three wins.

NK vs CTB Dream11: Previous clashes and top picks

In their previous clash, the Canterbury recorded a seven wickets win against Northern Knights. Batting first, Northern Knights posted a total of 219 runs with the loss of seven wickets. Tim Seifert top-scored with a 36-ball-74 for the losing side. Cole McConchie picked up two wickets for the winning side. Returning with the bat, Canterbury cruised past the total with the loss of three wickets. Leo Carter top-scored with a 29-ball-70.

SQUADS | On the road to the beautiful @BayOvalOfficial and there's a familiar face in the lineup - Todd Astle returns to the Red & Black for his first @SuperSmashNZ game of the season! pic.twitter.com/gSGLZzeC2T — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) January 10, 2020

NK vs CTB Dream11: Squad

Canterbury: Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Ed Nuttall, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Stephen Murdoch, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, Blake Coburn

Northern Knights: Daniel Flynn, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Ish Sodhi, Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Daryl Mitchell, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Peter Bocock, Matthew Fisher, Jake Gibson

Canterbury KINGS bowler Will Williams took five late wickets including a dramatic hat-trick to snatch a memorable 3-run victory over the Wellington Firebirds at the Basin Reserve.



READ MORE | https://t.co/Yju6gRsujK pic.twitter.com/ToDECG40BV — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) January 9, 2020

NK vs CTB Dream11 team prediction

Wicket-keeper: Tim Seifert (c), Cam Fletcher

Batsmen: Dean Brownlie, Leo Carter(VC), Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie

Bowlers: Will Williams, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell

Note: These predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

Image credits: Canterbury Twitter handle