Last Updated:

'Here To Rule': Netizens Can't Stop Praising Ishan Kishan After His Third Consecutive ODI

Team India opener Ishan Kishan continued his brilliant form in the ongoing IND vs WI ODI series and hit his third consecutive fifty in just 43 balls.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Saksham nagar
Ishan KIshan, IND vs WI, India vs West Indies

Ishan Kishan celebrates his half century against West Indies in the 2nd ODI (Image: AP)


Indian cricket team opener Ishan Kishan continued his excellent form against West Indies and hit his third consecutive half-century of the ODI series. Ishan played a knock of 77 runs off 64 balls and also hit eight fours and three sixes throughout his innings. Ishan Kishan might make it to India's final squad for Cricket World Cup 2023 considering his recent outings.

3 things you need to know 

  • Ishan Kishan registered the sixth half-century of his ODI career in the third match against the Windies
  • Ishan Kishan also has a double hundred to his name in One Day Internationals 
  • Ishan Kishan added 143 runs off 118 balls for the first wicket along with Shubman Gill in the third ODI 

ALSO READ | IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Score

Netizens hail Ishan Kishan for a third consecutive half-century 

Ishan Kishan received a lot of praise from the netizens on social media for his third consecutive half-century against West Indies. Ishan also scored a fifty in the second Test match played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. 

Ishan-Gill gives Team India an excellent start 

The Indian cricket team management continued with the opening combination of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill and both batters delivered yet again on the big occasion. Ishan and Gill added 143 runs off 118 balls for the first wicket and also laid the foundation of a big score for Team India. 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com