'Here To Rule': Netizens Can't Stop Praising Ishan Kishan After His Third Consecutive ODI

Indian cricket team opener Ishan Kishan continued his excellent form against West Indies and hit his third consecutive half-century of the ODI series. Ishan played a knock of 77 runs off 64 balls and also hit eight fours and three sixes throughout his innings. Ishan Kishan might make it to India's final squad for Cricket World Cup 2023 considering his recent outings.

3 things you need to know

Ishan Kishan registered the sixth half-century of his ODI career in the third match against the Windies

Ishan Kishan also has a double hundred to his name in One Day Internationals

Ishan Kishan added 143 runs off 118 balls for the first wicket along with Shubman Gill in the third ODI

Netizens hail Ishan Kishan for a third consecutive half-century

Ishan Kishan received a lot of praise from the netizens on social media for his third consecutive half-century against West Indies. Ishan also scored a fifty in the second Test match played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

4th consecutive half century for Ishan Kishan. This guy is here to rule the world cricket. Ishan buddy, keep this continue 😊 pic.twitter.com/x4bZOAZlFX — Ishu (@PocketDynamoo) August 1, 2023

Definitely, Sanju Samson is an ideal choice for reserve player for the No.4 spot.



Shreyas & KL Rahul will be back at No.4 & No. 5

Among the choices available, Ishan Kishan & Sanju Samson deserves to be in the 15.

A reserve seamer & a reserve spinner will complete the 15 https://t.co/q2Xs1JRBDC — Ajay Srinivasan (@Ajaychairman) August 1, 2023

India messes with Sanju Samson by not giving him a longer run in Odi's. He is a proper middle-order player,

Ishan Kishan is a proper opener. There is a difference, no offence but Ishan scored all his runs as an opener.

India should go with Sanju as No 4 for WC. #TeamIndia — Ahmed (@born_realist_IK) August 1, 2023

So Ishan Kishan scored 3 fifties on the trot as an opener. Would you play him for Rohit/Gill? What is this experiment for? Are Jaiswal/Ruturaj not our second choice openers? If Ishan Kishan also is a choice, then who’s running for #4? — Krishna Tejasvi (@krishnatejasvi_) August 1, 2023

Ishan-Gill gives Team India an excellent start

The Indian cricket team management continued with the opening combination of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill and both batters delivered yet again on the big occasion. Ishan and Gill added 143 runs off 118 balls for the first wicket and also laid the foundation of a big score for Team India.