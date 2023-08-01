'Here To Rule': Netizens Can't Stop Praising Ishan Kishan After His Third Consecutive ODI

Quick links:
Ishan Kishan celebrates his half century against West Indies in the 2nd ODI (Image: AP)
Indian cricket team opener Ishan Kishan continued his excellent form against West Indies and hit his third consecutive half-century of the ODI series. Ishan played a knock of 77 runs off 64 balls and also hit eight fours and three sixes throughout his innings. Ishan Kishan might make it to India's final squad for Cricket World Cup 2023 considering his recent outings.
Ishan Kishan received a lot of praise from the netizens on social media for his third consecutive half-century against West Indies. Ishan also scored a fifty in the second Test match played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.
4th consecutive half century for Ishan Kishan. This guy is here to rule the world cricket. Ishan buddy, keep this continue 😊 pic.twitter.com/x4bZOAZlFX— Ishu (@PocketDynamoo) August 1, 2023
Definitely, Sanju Samson is an ideal choice for reserve player for the No.4 spot.— Ajay Srinivasan (@Ajaychairman) August 1, 2023
Shreyas & KL Rahul will be back at No.4 & No. 5
Among the choices available, Ishan Kishan & Sanju Samson deserves to be in the 15.
A reserve seamer & a reserve spinner will complete the 15 https://t.co/q2Xs1JRBDC
India messes with Sanju Samson by not giving him a longer run in Odi's. He is a proper middle-order player,— Ahmed (@born_realist_IK) August 1, 2023
Ishan Kishan is a proper opener. There is a difference, no offence but Ishan scored all his runs as an opener.
India should go with Sanju as No 4 for WC. #TeamIndia
So Ishan Kishan scored 3 fifties on the trot as an opener. Would you play him for Rohit/Gill? What is this experiment for? Are Jaiswal/Ruturaj not our second choice openers? If Ishan Kishan also is a choice, then who’s running for #4?— Krishna Tejasvi (@krishnatejasvi_) August 1, 2023
The Indian cricket team management continued with the opening combination of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill and both batters delivered yet again on the big occasion. Ishan and Gill added 143 runs off 118 balls for the first wicket and also laid the foundation of a big score for Team India.