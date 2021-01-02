Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised After Mild Cardiac Arrest: ICC Wishes BCCI Prez Quick Recovery

As BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital in Kolkata after suffering a mild cardiac arrest, International Cricket Council (ICC) has wished him a speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, ICC said that the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and is now in a stable condition.

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition.



We wish him a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/HkiwFhjyih — ICC (@ICC) January 2, 2021

Moments after BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had wished him a speedy and full recovery and extended her prayers to his family.

Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.



Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021

Sources from the hospital have said that Sourav Ganguly's condition is stable now but he will need a procedure. He will remain in the hospital for a few hours, they added.

