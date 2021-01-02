Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised After Mild Cardiac Arrest: ICC Wishes BCCI Prez Quick Recovery

One of the greatest comebacks in history: Ravi Shastri hails India's win against Australia
As BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital in Kolkata after suffering a mild cardiac arrest, International Cricket Council (ICC) has wished him a speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, ICC said that the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and is now in a stable condition.
Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition.— ICC (@ICC) January 2, 2021
We wish him a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/HkiwFhjyih
READ | Sourav Ganguly Health Updates LIVE: Jay Shah Updates 'Dada Is Stable; Responding Well'
READ | Sourav Ganguly Admitted To Hospital: CM Mamata Banerjee Wishes For His Speedy Recovery
Moments after BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had wished him a speedy and full recovery and extended her prayers to his family.
Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 2, 2021
Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!
READ | Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI Reveals Reason For Not Letting Yuvraj Singh Come Out Of Retirement
Sources from the hospital have said that Sourav Ganguly's condition is stable now but he will need a procedure. He will remain in the hospital for a few hours, they added.
