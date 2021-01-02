Home
Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised After Mild Cardiac Arrest: ICC Wishes BCCI Prez Quick Recovery

ICC wished a speedy recovery to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly after he was admitted to hospital because of chest pain, later confirmed to be mild cardiac arrest

Written By Astha Singh
Last Updated:
Sourav Ganguly

As BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital in Kolkata after suffering a mild cardiac arrest, International Cricket Council (ICC) has wished him a speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, ICC said that the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and is now in a stable condition.

READ | Sourav Ganguly Health Updates LIVE: Jay Shah Updates 'Dada Is Stable; Responding Well'

READ | Sourav Ganguly Admitted To Hospital: CM Mamata Banerjee Wishes For His Speedy Recovery

CM Mamata Banerjee Wishes Sourav Ganguly

Moments after BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had wished him a speedy and full recovery and extended her prayers to his family. 

READ | Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI Reveals Reason For Not Letting Yuvraj Singh Come Out Of Retirement

Sources from the hospital have said that Sourav Ganguly's condition is stable now but he will need a procedure. He will remain in the hospital for a few hours, they added.

 

First Published:
