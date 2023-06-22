'He's A Slow Learner': Ricky Ponting Shows No Mercy As He Tears English Seamer Apart

Why you're reading this: The first Test of the Ashes 2023 brought out some of the picturesque spectacles that every cricket enthusiast yearns for. Keeping aside the conventional contest between bat and bowl, some tempers visibly flared between the oldest rivals of the game. The game that went to the last hour of the last session on the final day witnessed Australia emerging victorious and knocking England's total down with two wickets still in hand.

3 Things you need to know:

Australia are currently 1-0 up in the the ongoing Ashes 2023

Pat Cummins and co. defeated England by a slender margin of 2 wickets

Prior to this, the Australian outfit, defeated India in the WTC 2023 Final by 209 runs.

Ollie Robinson drags in Ricky Ponting while justifying Usman Khawaja send-off

As Australia were threatening to take the lead, courtesy of Usman Khawaja's exceptional batting, Ollie Robinson got the wicket of the Aussie opener and gave him an aggressive send-off. Robinson's act seemingly did not land well among the experts and fans. However, he justified his celebration by referring to it as a show of passion. Defending his rather unusual demeanor on the field he took the name of Australian batting great and said, "We've all seen Ricky Ponting, other Aussies do the same to us. It's not well received simply because the shoe is on the other foot."

Ricky Ponting hits back at Ollie Robinson

In an interview with the ICC, Ricky Ponting came down heavily on Ollie Robinson for what he stated earlier. Ponting censured Robinson for bringing his name into the mix and advised the England quickie to walk the talk. Here's what he said.

As I said after Ollie Robinson said what he said, this England cricket team hasn't played against Australia and they'll find out pretty quickly what playing Ashes cricket and playing against a good Australian cricket team is all about,” Ponting told The ICC Review podcast, exclusively. And if Ollie Robinson hasn't learned that already after last week, then he's a slow learner. Some of the things he had to say - I mean he even brought my name into it, which I felt was a little bit unusual but for me it’s water off a duck's back - if he is sitting back thinking about me, then no wonder he bowled like the way that he did in that game if he's worried about what I did 15 years ago. He'll learn pretty quickly that if you're going to talk to Australian cricketers in an Ashes series, then you want to be able to back it up with your skills.

The Ashes 2023 has just begun and fans could expect more such back-and-forths as the series will progress. Australia have taken the lead by winning the Edgbaston Test by 2 wickets and would not look to further their lead. England on the other hand would seek a comeback. The 2nd ENG VS AUS Ashes 2023 Test will start on June 28, 2023.