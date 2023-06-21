'I Know Ben And Brendon': Ricky Ponting's Critical Question On England's Bazball Strategy

Why you're reading this: Australia defeated England in the first Ashes Test by a margin of two wickets. England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum's bazball strategy failed miserably against the reigning world champions. Australia chased down the target of 281 runs without much of a challenge after bowling England out for 273 in the second innings. England had declared their first innings at 393/8. In reply, the visitors scored 386 to end their first innings.

3 things you need to know

This is the first Ashes series under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum

Stokes has captained England in 15 Tests and has managed to win 11 of those games

Under Stokes' captaincy, England has not lost a single Test series

Also Read: Kumar Sangakkara Compares Ben Stokes' Captaincy In Ashes To MS Dhoni, Netizens Divided

Ponting posts critical question on England's Bazball strategy

Following their defeat in the Ashes opener, Ricky Ponting, the renowned Australian cricketer, suggested that England may need to reconsider their 'Bazball' approach to Test cricket. Pat Cummins, leading the Australian team, orchestrated a remarkable two-wicket victory at Edgbaston, playing an unbeaten innings of 44 and forging a match-winning partnership of 55 runs with number 10 batsman Nathan Lyon.

England's loss can be traced back to Ben Stokes' declaration in the first innings when the team was at 393/8 on the opening day, with Joe Root batting at an unbeaten 118. Stokes, along with England head coach Brendon McCullum, had promised an entertaining display for the fans. Australia achieved their second-highest successful chase in England, surpassing a target of 281 that initially appeared out of reach.

Also Read: World Test Championship: England And Australia Penalised By ICC After Intense Ashes Test

"It was just a brilliant game and I was so privileged to be here to watch it. The interesting thing coming out of it for me is going to be which team has got the most questions to answer, and I think England does. Is their style of play going to hold up in an Ashes series? Do they keep going, or do they declare at 393 on day one? Ponting said.

"By no means am I saying England's methods are wrong? I have loved watching them play. But it goes to show that there is more than one way to skin a cat. This is a long game, and Australia's method has stood up and worked. I want this series to be played the same way and I know Ben and Brendon will play the same way, which adds even more to next week," he added.

Ricky Ponting's remarks indicated that England may have to reassess their approach to Test cricket. Australia, on the other hand, will look to win the second Test in order to extend their lead.

Image: IPL/AP