'He’s Looking To Attack': Ex-India Pacer Goes Gaga Over Siraj After Solid Spell Against WI

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj broke the backbone of the Windies' batting lineup and took a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the Trinidad Test. Siraj has led the Indian pace attack really well in the absence of key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami which is also a very good sign for the Indian cricket team.

West Indies need 365 runs to win the second IND vs WI Test match

Windies were bundled for a score of 255 runs in their first innings of the second IND vs WI Test

Team India lead the two-match Test series by 1-0

Zaheer Khan lauds Siraj's performance during second IND vs WI Test

(Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammed Siraj in action during the second IND vs WI Test / Image: AP)

Former Team India pacer Zaheer Khan, who is also a member of the Jio Cinema commentary panel for the IND vs WI series praised Mohammed Siraj for his excellent bowling performance. Zaheer said that the right-arm pacer had a defensive approach when Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were playing. But here in their absence, he has taken the opportunity with full hands and has also stepped up to the occasion. The India veteran said:

Siraj has now been with the team for a while and has been playing that third seamer’s role. Bumrah and Shami were the ones who were carrying the pace attack and Siraj played a defensive role. But here, he got the opportunity of taking the responsibility and he has put his hands up. He is turning into a very fine bowler at this level.

Zaheer Khan added:

You have seen his approach with regards to taking wickets has remained the same. You have seen him setting those fields, which are predominantly on-side fields, since he’s looking to attack the stumps. But the moment the ball started going away from the right-handed batter at the end of Day 3, things started changing for him. He must have planned it like that getting into Day 4.

The Indian cricket team is yet to enter the day 5 of the second test against the West Indies. The visiting side has a 1-0 lead over the hosts and were hoping for another sweep. However, rain have played like a spoilsport abnd there are chances that the second Test could end up in a draw.