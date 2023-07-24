Ishant Sharma-Zaheer Khan's Unbelievable Coincidence Will Leave You In Absolute Disbelief

The Indian cricket team has picked up the edge over West Indies in the second Test match after the end of Day 4 in Trinidad. The Windies finished the fourth day at a score of 76/2 and still need 289 runs to win the match. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a record-breaking half-century which was also the fastest of his Test career.

3 things you need to know

Team India finished their second innings at 181/2d

Mohammed Siraj wrapped the Windies' innings on Day 4 and picked up a five-wicket haul

Team India lead the two-match Test series by 1-0

Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan's similar Test record shock fans

Team India fast bowler Ishant Sharma and former pacer Zaheer Khan played a lot of cricket together and have achieved several milestones. Ishant, on one end, used to trouble the batsmen with his extra bounce, while Zaheer was a conventional swing bowler and had the responsibility to take early wickets.

Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan are fast bowlers and have been one of the team's top bowlers. But there is one huge similarity between them that will may shock all the fans.

(Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan's similar Test record/ Image: Jio Cinema)

Ishant Sharma has played a total of 105 Tests for the Indian team, while Zaheer Khan has done it 92 times. But in case of their wickets, their numbers throughout their Test careers stand identical.

Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan have taken a total of 311 wickets each, and their five-wicket and ten-wicket hauls also stand the same. Both players have taken ten fifers and one ten-wicket haul in their entire Test career. Surprisingly, their record of wickets in India and overseas also stands the same. Both of them have 104 wickets in India and 207 wickets on overseas.

Team India inch closer to win the second IND vs WI Test

Getting back to the IND vs WI second Test match, the Indian cricket team is close to winning the second Test match. But the hosts still have a chance to recound, as they have eight wickets in hand and they still need 289 runs to win on the fifth day. Both teams will be determined to pick the win.