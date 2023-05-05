Sunrisers Hyderabad are not having a good run in the IPL 2023 as they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in match 47 by five runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has been associated with SRH since the IPL 2014 and also proved to be one of the real match winners of the team with a ball. However, Bhuvneshwar has not been able to change the team's fortunes whenever he has come up to bat for them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar a 'weak' link for SRH

According to ESPNcricinfo, a stat says 34 times Bhuvneshwar Kumar has come on to bat for SRH in a chase and his team has not been able to win any of those matches. The KKR vs SRH match was the 34th incident when Bhuvneshwar has come on to bat and his team ended up being on the losing side.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win by five runs

Speaking about the KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 match in detail, Batting first in the match, Kolkata Knight Riders put up a first-innings score of 171/9 wherein skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh played knocks of 42 and 46 runs respectively, and took their team to a respectable total after a poor start. Mayank Markande and T Natarajan were the picks of the bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad and ended the innings with figures of 1/29 and 2/30 in 4-4 overs respectively.

Chasing the target, Sunrisers Hyderabad also didn't have a good start as they lost players like Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, and Harry Brook inside six overs and at one point they were 54/4 in 5.4 overs. Skipper Aiden Markram and wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen started to build the SRH innings and added 70 runs off 47 balls for the fifth wicket. Markram played an inning of 41 runs off 40 balls which included four fours at a strike rate of 102.50 and also provided support to his team's innings after the early batting collapse. In the end, when nine runs were needed in the last over and Varun Chakravarthy was the bowler, anyone would have thought it was an easy game for the Sunrisers, but Varun was able to keep his calm and at the end, KKR won the match by five runs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar remaining unbeaten with Mayank Markande at the crease.