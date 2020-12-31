Shardul Or Natarajan? Netizens Drop In Suggestions For Umesh Yadav's Replacement At SCG

As Team India gears up for the third Test against Australia riding high on momentum after the win at MCG, the Men in Blue will have to face a selection headache heading into the Sydney Test. As per ANI sources, speedster Umesh Yadav has been sent back home to undergo rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after he sustained an injury during the second Test. With two key pacers - Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami - being ruled out of the series and Ishant Sharma missing, Team India will be forced to turn towards the young guns for the key Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

While Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj will be an automatic selection for the third Test, the spot for the third pacer will be in contention between T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur. Natarajan, who recently made his debut in the limited-overs cricket during the same tour, could be roped in to make his debut in the longest format of the game as well. However, as per PTI source, Shardul Thakur's red-hot form in the domestic circle could catapult him into the Test squad for the Sydney Test.

"While people are excited about the brilliant progress shown by T Natarajan, we mustn't forget he has played only one first-class match for Tamil Nadu. And Shardul has been a seasoned domestic red ball pacer for Mumbai," a BCCI source privy to developments in Australia told PTI on Thursday.

"Shardul was really unfortunate that his Test debut against West Indies ended abruptly due to injury even before he could bowl an over. He has been shaping up well and might replace Umesh in the playing XI," the source added.

Twitter brimmed with suggestions for the third seamer, here's how netizens reacted:

Shardul >> Natarajan in test. — 👑 (@optimistic_gunz) December 31, 2020

Lot of fuss sround eith the third seamer..all 3 who r up for selection are new comers..and bring different things on the table.. shardul had few good ranji trophy and can bat..saini can bowl fast and hit the deck hard..and natarajan is a Lhb ehich brings different angle — avinab (@avinab16) December 31, 2020

Rohit Sharma is back, probably play the 3rd test. Umesh Yadav is out of test series. Shardul Thakur in que. — Ashok Mistri (@ajmistri) December 31, 2020

I think shardul he can bat also — ♧Řāšhmį♧ (@engineer_hopes) December 31, 2020

Saini has some injury issues right?

If saini is unavailable then probably shardul because of experience, but its close and probably whoever is bowling better in nets will get nod — Pratik (@pratik237) December 31, 2020

Everything points towards Natarajan playing next



Sydney is a spin pitch& any way second inning will be controlled by spinners



You need fast bowler who can bowl Yorkers, bowl wicket to wicket, contain run scoring and take crucial wickets



He keeps knocking& proving successful — BarathiKalam (@barathikalam) December 31, 2020

Rohit Sharma joins squad in Melbourne

In a massive boost to the Indian team, Rohit Sharma joined the entire squad on Wednesday after ending his quarantine period in Sydney. Sharma's return to Team India will boost the entire squad's morale at a time when several key players have been ruled out of the Test series due to injuries including skipper Virat Kohli who has flown back home for the birth of his first child.

The entire squad jumped to welcome Rohit Sharma as he entered the hotel in Melbourne. Amongst those seen in the video shared by BCCI were KL Rahil, Ravindra Jadeja, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and coach Ravi Shastri. The coach was also seen having a friendly chat with the opener.

SCG gets nod to host 3rd Test

Clearing the cloud of doubt over the occasion for the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Cricket Australia has confirmed that the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the third Test of the series, as per the schedule. The rising number of COVID-19 cases had cast a doubt on the SCG playing the host for the annual pink Test, putting the national cricket board on high alert. However, officials have affirmed that the COVID-19 threat has subsided enough allowing the match at the SCG to proceed as per schedule.

