Hitman Show At Vizag; Rohit Sharma Notches Up A Ton As India Look To Level Series

India's ace batsman, Rohit Sharma notched up a brilliant century against West Indies in the second ODI at Vizag. Kohli's deputy in limited-overs, Sharma started slow but soon timed a few big hits to set the scoreboard sailing. The opener laced his century with two maximums and 11 boundaries at a strike rate of 93.14. After being put to bat first by West Indies, the Indian openers got off to a great start as KL Rahul accompanied Sharma in driving India's innings without losing a wicket. At the end of 33 overs, India scored 196 without any loss of wicket. India will look to level the series in Vizag after losing the first ODI at Chepauk.

ODI century number 2️⃣8️⃣ for Rohit Sharma 🙌



He is now ahead of Hashim Amla and sits joint fourth in the all-time list 👏 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/QIy1oXhZhM — ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2019

West Indies draw first blood

Visitors beat India by 8 wickets to take the lead in the three-match ODI series. Chasing a target of 288, the West Indies looked in trouble when Sunil Ambris was trapped in front of the wicket by Deepak Chahar. However, that was the only relief for the Men In Blue as they were made to toil for wickets by the duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope who hit the bowlers to all corners of the ground and were involved in a 218-run stand for the second wicket. Both of them went on to score tons and by the time Hetmyer was dismissed for 139, the momentum was already shifted in favour of the visitors and there was no looking back for them from thereon. Meanwhile, Hope continued to playing his attacking shots and was ably supported by wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran. Hope finished unbeaten on 102- a knock which included seven boundaries and a maximum as West Indies drew first blood in the three-match series.

