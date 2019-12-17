The Debate
Jasprit Bumrah Hits The Nets; Helps India Prepare For Second ODI Against West Indies

Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of the game since the home series against SA due to a stress fracture, hit the nets on Tuesday ahead of the 2nd ODI against WI

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jasprit

India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of the game since the start of the home series against South Africa due to a stress fracture, was seen in the nets on the eve of the second ODI against West Indies. The official BCCI Twitter handle tweeted a picture of the right-arm fast bowler on Tuesday captioning it, "Look who's here." Soon after BCCI's tweet, Mumbai Indians also posted a picture of Bumrah, who is eyeing a return to the game with the upcoming New Zealand series, once fully recovered. 

'Saviour of Indian Cricket'

Soon after BCCI tweeted the picture, the pace spearhead was welcomed warmly by netizens. Few users expressed their delight and wished to see the fast bowler back in action soon. Here are some of the tweets: 

Bumrah to train in nets with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

According to reports, Bumrah will be bowling to India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma to test his back as the training team led by Nitin Patel believe that he has recovered from the injury. The report claims that Jasprit Bumrah will be joining the team in the nets in Vizag and his back will be tested as he will go full throttle against the world's best batsmen like Kohli and Rohit. It added that one can't really have a better test than having a go against the best in business.

West Indies draw first blood 

Chasing a target of 288, the West Indies looked in trouble when Sunil Ambris was trapped in front of the wicket by Deepak Chahar. However, that was the only relief for the Men In Blue as they were made to toil for wickets by the duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope who hit the bowlers to all corners of the ground and were involved in a 218-run stand for the second wicket. Both of them went on to score tons and by the time Hetmyer was dismissed for 139, the momentum was already shifted in favour of the visitors and there was no looking back for them from thereon. Meanwhile, Hope continued to playing his attacking shots and was ably supported by wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran. Hope finished unbeaten on 102- a knock which included seven boundaries and a maximum as West Indies drew first blood in the three-match series.

