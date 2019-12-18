Sachin Tendulkar Confident Of India's Chances In Next Year's World T20 Down Under

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the best batsman in world cricket as he holds numerous records in the gentleman's game. He started his cricketing career at a tender age of 16 back in 1989 when India had toured Pakistan. At such a young age, Sachin had to face the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and others who had comprised of a fierce bowling unit back then. To date, the Master Blaster holds the most number of centuries in both Tests and One Day Internationals and at the same time, he remains the top-run getter in both the formats as well. Even after retirement, the Little Master has been following the Indian team very keenly and now he strongly believes that India can emerge triumphant Down Under next year.

Sachin confident about India's chances in T20 World Cup

While speaking to a renowned sports journalist, Sachin Tendulkar said that on the whole, the Men In Blue have been playing good cricket because of the team balance that allows them to play on any part of the world and on any surface. At the same, the batting maestro also added that there are some teams who can challenge India and it would be nice to see how Virat Kohli & Co. go Down Under and produce some quality cricket which the Indian team are fully capable of.

Team India's road to ICC World T20 2020

Team India have not lost any T20I series that they have played since the end of World Cup 2019. They have won two of the two of the three home series that they have played in the last three months and three of the four series that have been played so far. The Men In Blue had whitewashed West Indies 3-0 in the Caribbean, the series against South Africa was tied at 1-1 after the first match was washed out due to rain. The Virat Kohli-led side then went on to win their next two T20I series against Bangladesh and West Indies respectively. India's next series in the shortest format will be a three-match series against Sri Lanka at home in January 2020 after which they will be challenging New Zealand in their backyard in a five-match T20I series where Kohli & Co. will be aiming to win their maiden T20I series.

