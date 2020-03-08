HM Amit Shah Applauds 'inspirational' India Women's Team For An 'exemplary' Campaign

Following India's loss to Australia in the finals of the T20 world cup on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the performance of the Women In Blue and called them inspiration to millions around the world. going into the finals unbeaten, India faced a tough challenge from the defending champions Australia - with Healy and Mooney going all guns blazing to post a 184-run total in 20 overs. In reply, India could only manage to put 99 runs on board before they were bowled out by a ruthless Australian line-up. With their win on Sunday, Australia lifted their 5th T20 World Cup while India stared at yet another trophy that had eluded them once again.

HM Amit Shah lauds India women's team performance

Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to hail India's journey throughout the tournament and hailed them as an inspiration to many women around the world. Home Minister Amit Shah pointed out that a champion was made not of just wins but also by rising after every defeat. Here's what the Home Minister had to say after India's heartbreaking loss to Australia.

What build a Champion are not the winnings but the rise after every defeat.



I applaud our @BCCIWomen team for an exemplary World Cup campaign which has inspired millions of women across the globe. #TeamIndia — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 8, 2020

Australia dominate with the bat

Opening batter Alyssa Healy provided a blitzkrieg start to the Australians after getting a reprieve in the first over itself. Healy combined forces with Beth Mooney for a 115-run opening stand and was dismissed after scoring an attacking 75 from just 36 balls. Beth Mooney herself remained unfazed till the end and top-scored with a 54-ball 78. Australian skipper Meg Lanning (16) played a supporting role in a second-wicket partnership with Mooney where the latter did most of the scoring. While Poonam Yadav and co. pulled things back in the slog overs, Australia Women still managed to post a gargantuan 184-4 from their 20 overs.

The Indian run chase

Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target. With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

