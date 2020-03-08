The Debate
Ind W Vs Aus W: Indian Fans Ridicule One-sided Final After T20 World Cup Loss To Australia

Cricket News

IND W vs AUS W: Fans have lashed out at India T20 World Cup captain Harmanpreet Kaur after their loss in the ICC Women's T20 final on Sunday, March 8 at MCG.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
IND W vs AUS W

Australia beat India by 86 runs at the MCG in the ICC Womens T20 final. The Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur succumbed to a determined Australian outfit who dominated with the bat and ball on Sunday in the IND W vs AUS W final. Here is how Twitter reacted to Harmanpreet Kaur's disappointing display in the ICC Womens T20 final

Also Read | India Women vs Australia Women: Alyssa Healy, bowlers power Australia to 5th T20 WC title

IND W vs AUS W: Beth Mooney's ICC Womens T20 final in numbers

Also Read | AU-L vs SL-L live streaming, pitch and weather report, RSWS 2nd T20 match preview

IND W vs AUS W: India suffer a humiliating defeat to Australia in ICC Womens T20 final

India made the finals without playing against England in the semis after the game was cancelled due to extreme weather conditions. That was possible after India finished first in Group A. The Indian's succumbed to defending champions Australia in the ICC Womens T20 final and the fans were left gutted at their display in Melbourne. Australian players - Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Jess Jonassen and Nicola Carey - all played part in dismantling the Indian line-up.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar wishes skipper Harmanpreet ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup finals, watch

IND vs AUS W: Fans react to Harmanpreet Kaur and Co's disappointing loss in final

Also Read | Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's words stirred me up: spin wizard Poonam Yadav

Also Read | Forced eight-day break playing on Harmanpreet's mind ahead of big final

First Published:
COMMENT
