Ind W Vs Aus W: Indian Fans Ridicule One-sided Final After T20 World Cup Loss To Australia

Australia beat India by 86 runs at the MCG in the ICC Womens T20 final. The Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur succumbed to a determined Australian outfit who dominated with the bat and ball on Sunday in the IND W vs AUS W final. Here is how Twitter reacted to Harmanpreet Kaur's disappointing display in the ICC Womens T20 final

Also Read | India Women vs Australia Women: Alyssa Healy, bowlers power Australia to 5th T20 WC title

IND W vs AUS W: Beth Mooney's ICC Womens T20 final in numbers

Beth Mooney's #T20WorldCup in numbers



Runs: 259 🔝

Fours: 30 🔝

Fifties: 3 🔝 (Joint)

Average: 64.75

Strike-rate: 125.12



Player of the Tournament, completely deserved 👑 pic.twitter.com/NHt43w3f6H — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

Also Read | AU-L vs SL-L live streaming, pitch and weather report, RSWS 2nd T20 match preview

IND W vs AUS W: India suffer a humiliating defeat to Australia in ICC Womens T20 final

India made the finals without playing against England in the semis after the game was cancelled due to extreme weather conditions. That was possible after India finished first in Group A. The Indian's succumbed to defending champions Australia in the ICC Womens T20 final and the fans were left gutted at their display in Melbourne. Australian players - Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Jess Jonassen and Nicola Carey - all played part in dismantling the Indian line-up.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar wishes skipper Harmanpreet ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup finals, watch

IND vs AUS W: Fans react to Harmanpreet Kaur and Co's disappointing loss in final

Harmanpreet Kaur scored more than three times as many runs in her first innings of the 2018 #T20WorldCup as she has in the entirety of the 2020 tournament.



A campaign to forget for India's skipper. pic.twitter.com/fYC5hzVd5O — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

Tweeted for U19 boys, Indian lost the final.

Tweeted for women's team, and about to lose the final. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/t5X7O7cfSY — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) March 8, 2020

Also Read | Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's words stirred me up: spin wizard Poonam Yadav

Kaifu, it's shameful.even we didn't score 100 runs on board. We knew the result after 1st over. U r paid for lossing too. But what @ us , who spend our time for such one sided game .#BCCIwomen #HarmanpreetKaur https://t.co/BZUKWWrCz8 — Dharmendra Rai (@Dharmen83497944) March 8, 2020

#HarmanpreetKaur



Don't Worry @ImHarmanpreet



We are So Proud of you 💙



You Deserved it...



Don't Feel 🤗, "Failure is a step to Success" 🙂 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/kbczYiU7e4 — 𝓘𝓽𝓼 𝓙𝓲𝓷𝓸 #𝓛𝓸𝔂𝓪𝓵 (@itsme_jino) March 8, 2020

Also Read | Forced eight-day break playing on Harmanpreet's mind ahead of big final