AFG Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 2nd T20I Match Details

Afghanistan will face Ireland in the second T20I of the Afghanistan v Ireland in India, 2020. The AFG vs IRE live match will be played at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida on Sunday, March 8 at 2:00 PM IST. Asghar Afghan will captain Afghanistan and Andy Balbirnie will lead Ireland in the AFG vs IRE live match. Here are more AFG vs IRE live match details such as the AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction, AFG vs IRE Dream11 team, AFG vs IRE match prediction and AFG vs IRE playing 11s.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Squads from which the AFG vs IRE playing 11 will be formed

Here are the full squads from which the AFG vs IRE playing 11 will be formed.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction - Afghanistan:

Asghar Afghan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction - Ireland:

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Shane Getkate, Harry Tector, Stephen Doheny, Boyd Rankin, Kevin O Brien, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, and Gareth Delany.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 team: AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction

Here is the AFG vs IRE Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Paul Stirling (captain), Kevin O Brien, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai

All-Rounders: Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Barry McCarthy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan (vice-captain)

Please keep in mind that the AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The AFG vs IRE Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction: AFG vs IRE match prediction

Afghanistan won their last game by 11 runs according to the DLS method. Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran and Rashid Khan are expected to star again. The AFG vs IRE live match can be expected to be won by Afghanistan again, according to our AFG vs IRE match prediction.

AFG vs IRE match prediction: AFG vs IRE live

The Afghanistan vs. Ireland match can be live streamed on RTA Sports in India after forming your AFG vs IRE Dream11 team.

