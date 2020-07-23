Holder Stands In Solidarity With 'traumatized' Jofra Archer, Calls For Unity To End Racism

West Indies skipper Jason Holder 'sympathised' with England pacer Jofra Archer after the latter was subjected to racial abuse on social media following his exclusion from the second Test at Manchester. The Barbados-born pacer was sent to five-day isolation after he breached the bio-secure rules and visited his family between the first and the second Test. Jofra Archer said that he will not allow anything to pass and has forwarded his complaints to the ECB who will be going through the correct process. However, Archer has been at the receiving end of criticism from former cricketers and fans for his negligence amid a severe situation.

'Really good guy'

Jason Holder expressed solidarity with Jofra Archer and called for people to unite to put an end to racial discrimination in the game. Calling Archer a 'really good guy', Holder said that humans make mistakes and that it was important to learn from Jofra's mistake. Holder said that they (Windies) had seen Jofra Archer grow up when he was in Barbados and that 'he didn't mean to harm anyone'.

Recalling Archer's 'traumatizing' experience from 2019 where he was racially abused in New Zealand, Holder opined that the resurfacing of the incident (racial discrimination) had an ill-effect on Jofra Archer. Holder appealed for people to unite and stand with Jofra Archer and called for the urgent need to end racism and abuse in cricket. Further, Holder revealed that the West Indies would back Archer and said they would help him break free of discrimination.

Jofra Archer reveals racist abuse

Jofra Archer recently claimed that he was racially abused on social media after he violated the ECB’s biosecurity protocols. According to the Daily Mail, he has alerted the cricket board about the vile abuses he has received on Instagram. While speaking with the publication, Jofra Archer said that he will not allow anything to pass and has forwarded his complaints to the ECB who will be going through the correct process.

Jofra Archer set to return for third Test

Jofra Archer will now be available for selection for series-deciding third England vs West Indies Test. He was recently tested negative for coronavirus upon second testing. With the England vs West Indies series currently tied at 1-1 after two matches, Jofra Archer's availability in the line-up is likely to boost England's bowling options which is already comprised of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and all-rounder Ben Stokes.

