Jofra Archer Deeply Hurt After Being Racially Abused For Violating Biosecure Protocols

England speedster Jofra Archer missed the recently-concluded second Test against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester. He was put into a five-day isolation period by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on July 16 after he was found violating their bio-security protocols (measures against the contagious coronavirus) just a few hours before the commencement of the second Test. Jofra Archer received much criticism for his breach, with several cricketer-turned-commentators like Nasser Hussain, Michael Holding, Aakash Chopra, Michael Atherton lashing out at the pacer for putting his entire team at risk.

England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer reveals racist abuse

Jofra Archer recently claimed that he was racially abused on social media after he violated the ECB’s biosecurity protocols. According to the Daily Mail, he has alerted the cricket board about the vile abuses he has received on Instagram. While speaking with the publication, Jofra Archer said that he will not allow anything to pass and has forwarded his complaints to the ECB who will be going through the correct process.

Surprisingly, the pacer’s recent complaints came at a time when the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement continues to gain traction. Even until a few days ago, the protesters in the United Kingdom (UK) were seen marching through the streets of London, when the world is already plagued with the presence of the highly-contagious coronavirus disease. Moreover, the ongoing England vs West Indies Test series also opened up with a hard-hitting monologue by former West Indies pacer Michael Holding during the rain-interrupted opening day proceedings.

Jofra Archer set to return for England vs West Indies third Test

Jofra Archer will now be available for selection for series-deciding third England vs West Indies Test. He was recently tested negative for coronavirus upon second testing. With the England vs West Indies series currently tied at 1-1 after two matches, Jofra Archer's availability in the line-up is likely to boost England's bowling options which is already comprised of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and all-rounder Ben Stokes.

England vs West Indies 2020: ENG vs WI Live streaming

The ENG vs WI live streaming in India is available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the ENG vs WI live streaming or scores by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the proceedings. The ENG vs WI live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The third England vs West Indies Test is set to commence on July 24 at 3:30 PM IST.

Image credit: AP