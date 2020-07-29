Stuart Broad Jumps 7 Places To Claim 3rd Spot On ICC Bowler Rankings Post Wisden Victory

Just a day after becoming the 7th bowler to pick 500 Test wickets, Stuart Broad has made a huge leap on the ICC Test bowler rankings. The English speedster has jumped seven places to secure the third spot with 823 points on the table. Broad stands behind first placed Pat Cummins and second-placed Neil Wagner, with only 20 points differing between the English and the Blackcap.

Broad also gained seven places with the bat after his 62 off 45 balls in the first innings which is also the joint-third fastest for England in Test history, and risen three places among all-rounders to 11th. Another England bowler to advance is Chris Woakes, whose five-wicket haul in the second innings has lifted him to 20th position and a career-best rating points tally of 654.

It just keeps getting better for @StuartBroad8!



After becoming the latest entrant in the highly exclusive 500 Test wicket club, he has jumped seven spots to go to No.3 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowlers 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XgX4YRdZLh — ICC (@ICC) July 29, 2020

READ | People Relate Him To 6 Sixes...: Yuvraj Wants Broad Applauded For 500 Test Wickets Instead

Broad picks up his 500th Test scalp

Stuart Broad became the seventh bowler in the history of the game to register 500 scalps in red-ball cricket on Day 5 of the series-deciding third Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. He achieved this feat after having dismissed Kraig Brathwaite. Broad achieved this feat in his 140th Test appearance. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and, Courtney Walsh (519) are the bowlers who have achieved this feat in the longest format.

READ | Ben Stokes Tops ICC All-rounder Charts After Manchester Heroics, Third In Batting Rankings

Broad, after being presented with the Player of the Series award, expressed that he feels special and that has done some technical work that makes him feel in a great rhythm. "Very special. When you get milestones, you want them to lead to match wins and series wins. So it feels very special today. Haven't ever really set any targets on that front Have learnt a huge amount through my career. Have done some technical work that makes me feel in great rhythm right now. The competition keeps everyone performing. We've got a real battery of fast bowlers at the minute," the speedster remarked.

READ | From Getting Hit For 6 Sixes To 500 Test Scalps: Netizens Laud Broad's Incredible Journey

England clinch Wisden Trophy

After being one down in the first series post the COVID-forced break, England came back stronger to win two matches on the trot and lift the Wisden Trophy. The decider at Old Trafford witnessed the loss of a day due to rain even as Windies' chances of winning the series looked bleak. England put up a mammoth total of 399 for the hosts to chase, but the pacers led by Broad never let Windies get ahead. Root and his men clinched a comfortable victory with 269 runs in the final test and are set to face Pakistan next.

READ | Broad Still Has Fire In The Belly, Can Claim 600 Test Wickets: Atherton