Stuart Broad Says He Had Retirement Thoughts Post Southampton Snub; Sets 600 Scalps' Aim

Just days after being inducted into the elite club of 500 Test wicket-takers, England's veteran speedster Stuart Broad has revealed that he had thought of retirement after being snubbed in the first Test against West Indies. Broad stated that he was 'so down' after skipper Ben Stokes told him that he would not be playing the first Test at the Ageas Bowl. However, the speedster made a brilliant comeback into the series in the second Test and also went on to win the Player of the Series award.

Speaking to an English portal on Sunday, Broad said, "Were there thoughts of retirement going round my head? One hundred per cent. Because I was so down. I can’t think of many times I have been down like that. When I have been dropped before, I can go ‘Fair enough, good decision, can’t really argue with that’. This time, when Stokesy told me I wasn’t playing, I felt my body go into shakes. I could barely speak."

The speedster, however, after a scintillating performance against the Windies has now set his aim straight. In the same interview, Broad expressed that he thinks he could get 600 Test wickets and that he is confident of it. “Could I get 600? Absolutely I think I could. Jimmy was 35 and one month when he got 500. I was 34 and one month,” he said.

Broad picks up his 500th Test scalp

Stuart Broad became the seventh bowler in the history of the game to register 500 scalps in red-ball cricket on Day 5 of the series-deciding third Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester. He achieved this feat after having dismissed Kraig Brathwaite. Broad achieved this feat in his 140th Test appearance. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and, Courtney Walsh (519) are the bowlers who have achieved this feat in the longest format.

Broad, after being presented with the Player of the Series award, expressed that he feels special and that has done some technical work that makes him feel in a great rhythm. "Very special. When you get milestones, you want them to lead to match wins and series wins. So it feels very special today. Haven't ever really set any targets on that front Have learnt a huge amount through my career. Have done some technical work that makes me feel in great rhythm right now. The competition keeps everyone performing. We've got a real battery of fast bowlers at the minute," the speedster remarked.

