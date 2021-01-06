HRN W Vs SHN W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, T20 India Nippon Cup Match Preview

Heron Sports will take on Sheen Sports in the league match of the T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 on Wednesday, January 6. The match will be played at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru from 1:30 PM IST onwards. Here, we take a look at HRN W vs SHN W live scores, HRN W vs SHN W match prediction and HRN W vs SHN W playing 11.

HRN W vs SHN W Dream11 prediction: HRN W vs SHN W live match preview

Coming into this match, Sheen Sports have won both their matches in the tournament so far and will look to continue their winning momentum and make it a hat-trick of wins. Heron Sports, on the other hand, suffered losses in the two matches they have played so far in the tournament and will look to end their losing streak.

Heron Sports suffered a 1-run loss against Kini RR Sports in the previous match. They will look to put that loss behind and bounce back from that defeat. However, turning things around will not be easy for the team as they take on the in-form Sheen Sports. Fans can expect a good contest between these two teams.

HRN W vs SHN W Dream11 prediction: Probable HRN W vs SHN W Dream11 playing 11

HRN W: Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya

SHN W: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Savi Surendra, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rakshitha Krishnappa (c), Ellutla Padmaja, Simren Henry, Prathyoosha Kumar, Vrinda Dinesh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Chandasi Krishnamurthy.

HRN W vs SHN W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HRN W vs SHN W Dream11 team

Jemimah Rodrigues

Minu Mani

Deepti Sharma

Divya Gnanananda

HRN W vs SHN W match prediction: HRN W vs SHN W Dream11 team

HRN W vs SHN W live: HRN W vs SHN W match prediction

As per our HRN W vs SHN W Dream11 prediction, SHN W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The HRN W vs SHN W Dream11 prediction, top picks and HRN W vs SHN W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HRN W vs SHN W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: CricSay / YouTube

