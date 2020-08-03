HSC Vs MCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

Helsingborg Sports Club (HSC) will take on Malmohus Cricket Club (MCC) in the 2nd match of the ECS T10 Malmo tournament this week. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden on Monday, August 3 at 3 PM IST. Here is a look at our HSC vs MCC Dream11 prediction, HSC vs MCC Dream11 team and HSC vs MCC Dream11 top picks.

HSC vs MCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams will be looking to kick off the tournament with a win as fans of Malmo will get a chance to witness some T10 cricket action. This will be the second game in a row for Helsingborg Cricket Club.

HSC vs MCC Dream11 prediction: HSC vs MCC Dream11 team

HSC vs MCC Dream11 prediction: HSC vs MCC Dream11 team: HSC squad

Davinder Singh, Madhan Raman, Rohit Saproo, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Prasanjit Behera, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kohri, Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Phani Kompella, Abinash Panda, Sahil Rathod, Sachin Shetty, Aravind Chandrasekaran, Satish Kunjir, Arulpraksh Madhu and Santosh Marathe.

HSC vs MCC Dream11 prediction: HSC vs MCC Dream11 team: MCC squad

Kevin Velaveti, Raseka Danasekara, Ankit Gupta, Stephen Rutland, Adam Sarten, Eric Folker, Sardar Ibrahimkhel, Dheeraj Malhotra, Faraz Muneer, Sheron Nord, Vishrut Krashak, Shahbaz Hussain, Usman Safi, Nooryaleh Anwari, Mathiyalankan Thamilchelvan, Sundaram Srivastava, Khurram Shahzad, Ben Tew, Richard Greyling, Mahesh Kunapali, Pawan Singh, Sean Gilmour, Samath Ohlén, Shailesh Patel, Narendar Madhavan, Sachin Khairnar, Sambit Pattanaik, Ashish Rajput, Rizwan Ashraf and Aakash Kothandan.

HSC vs MCC Dream11 top picks

M Prabhu Raman

P Singh

S Nord

N Madhavan

HSC vs MCC Dream11 prediction: HSC vs MCC playing XI

HSC vs MCC Dream11 prediction: HSC vs MCC playing XI: HSC

Pramod Chandrashekaraiah, Madhan Prabu Raman, Abinash Panda, Phani Pramod, Sahil Rathod, Rohit Saproo, Sachin Shetty, Prasanjit Behera, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Satish Kohri, Sadashiv Gour.

HSC vs MCC Dream11 prediction: HSC vs MCC playing XI: MCC

Rizwan Ashraf, Raseka Danasekara, Stephen Rutland, Dheerak Malhotra, Sachin Khairnar, Vishrut Krashank, Sheron Nord, Sambit Pattanaik, Faraz Muneer, Narendar Madhavan, Nooryaleh Anwari

HSC vs MCC Dream11 team

HSC vs MCC Dream11 prediction

As per our HSC vs MCC Dream11 prediction, HSC will be favourites to win the match

Note: The HSC vs MCC Dream11 prediction, HSC vs MCC Dream11 top picks and HSC vs MCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HSC vs MCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

