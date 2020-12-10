HUR Vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Game 1 Preview

The Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns with the Sydney Sixers in the opening game of the Big Bash League 2020-21. The HUR vs SIX match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 pm IST on December 10 from the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Here is our HUR vs SIX Dream11 prediction, HUR vs SIX Dream11 team and HUR vs SIX Dream11 top picks.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After the successful conclusion of the Women's Big Bash League, Australian fans will gear up for some more T20 action in the form of the BBL 2020. The exciting inaugural fixture will see the defending champions, the Sydney Sixers take on one of their fiercest rivals, the Hobart Hurricanes. Of the last four completed games between the sides, the Hurricanes have beat the Sixers in three games, including a 25-run thrashing during the Sixers' winning run last year. The Hurricanes eventually finished 4th on the table and lost the Eliminator to Sydney Thunder.

Both the teams will be missing some of their top players due to Australia’s ongoing international summer against India. The Sixers' skipper, Moises Henriques, has received a call up to the Australia A squad playing against India on Friday. The Hurricanes will also be missing their captain, Matthew Wade who played two brilliant knocks for the national side in the recently concluded T20I series against India. Both teams will hope for a winning start at the tournament, which is set to finish on February 6, 2021.

HUR vs SIX playing 11 prediction

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing XI - D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Colin Ingram, James Faulkner, Macalister Wright, Will Jacks, Johan Botha, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter

Sydney Sixers predicted playing XI - Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Jordan Silk, Daniel Hughes (c), Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O Keefe, Ben Manenti, Gurinder Sandhu, Lloyd Pope

HUR vs SIX Key Players

Hobart Hurricanes - D'Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Riley Meredith

Sydney Sixers - Lloyd Pope, Ben Dwarshius, Josh Philippe

HUR vs SIX Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe (vc)

Batsmen: Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Will Jacks

Allrounders: D'Arcy Short (c), Daniel Christian

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Llyod Pope, Ben Dwarshuis

HUR vs SIX Dream11 prediction

According to our HUR vs SIX match prediction, the Hobart Hurricanes will win this match.

Note: The HUR vs SIX Dream11 prediction and HUR vs SIX Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HUR vs SIX Dream11 team and HUR vs SIX Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

