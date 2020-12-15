Women's Super League CON Vs STL Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Coronations will face Starlights in the upcoming match of the Women's Super League on Tuesday, December 15. The match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the CON vs STL live streaming info, CON vs STL squads, how to watch CON vs STL live streaming and where to catch the CON vs STL live scores.

Women's Super League: CON vs STL preview

A total of four teams will battle it out in the competition for the ultimate championship. Matches will be held from December 14 to December 16, and a winner will be crowned after the league matches itself. The team to come out on top after the group stage matches will be termed as the champions. This makes the teams' respective fixtures an even more important affair.

Coronations performed well in their opening encounter of the tournament and will be high on confidence after their stunning victory over Duchesses. The side claimed a 6-run victory after an entertaining thriller. They are currently placed at the second position on the points table and will be eying for the top spot considering the format of the competition. Starlights had to face a loss against Thistles in their first match of the season. They are the wooden spooners, and will look to get off the mark on the points table with a clinical performance.

ICYMI: All the results from day one of the the Women's T20 Super League! 🏏#WSLT20 pic.twitter.com/bWrpL5MNJV — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 14, 2020

CON vs STL live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at Newlands is a balanced one that is bound to provide assistance for the batters. The bowlers will look to make the most of the conditions with the new ball. However, the batters are likely to dominate the contest once the ball losses its shine. The first match on the surface was a low scoring one surprisingly, however, the team batting first is expected to post a healthy total in the upcoming fixture.

CON vs STL live streaming: Weather report

As per AccuWeather, the conditions are likely to be sunny throughout the match. A partial cloud cover is also expected, but the rain will stay away from the contest. The temperatures during the game will hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Women's Super League: CON vs STL squads

CON: Verunissa Reddy, Madison Landman, Zintle kula, Kirsty Thompson, Kgomotso Rapoo, Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Jane Winster, Izelle Cilliers

STL: Lizelle Lee, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas, Tatum le Roux, Evodia Yekile, Annerie Dercksen, Anri Grobbelaar, Nondumiso Shangase, Khushi Mistry, Leah Jones, Christine Tomlinson, Chloe Tryon

CON vs STL live streaming: CON vs STL live in India

Fans will not able to enjoy the matches on their television as the tournament is not a televised event in the country. However, fans who wish to catch CON vs STL live in India will be able to do so on Cricket South Africa's official YouTube channel. One can also visit the social media pages of the association for CON vs STL live scores.

Image source: Cricket South Africa Twitter

