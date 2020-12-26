Rishabh Pant's Advice To Ashwin From Behind The Stumps Does The Trick As Wade Falls For It

Rishabh Pant offered a brilliant piece of advice to offie Ravichandran Ashwin from behind the stumps as the latter ended up accounting for a well-set Matthew Wade on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

'Andar Hi Rakhna': Rishabh Pant

This happened in the 13th over of Australia's first innings. Before Ashwin was about to deliver the fourth ball of that over, the stump mic had caught wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant saying 'Andar hi rakhna, ye maarega' (Keep it within the stumps, he will go for a big shot) as that is exactly what Wade ended up doing.

On the penultimate delivery, the veteran offie bowled a tossed up delivery around the line of middle and off stump as the southpaw advanced down the wicket and looked to hit the bowler towards the leg-side boundary for a maximum.

However, the batsman failed to time the ball as it took the top-edge and went a long way up in the air. At one point, it almost seemed as if the ball would land in between the two fielders, but both Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill are determined to hold on to it. Jadeja signals for it but a running Gill is unaware of the same and fails to notice the same. Eventually, they both go for the catch and collide with each other. But, Jaddu does not take his eyes off the ball and ends up taking a spectacular catch to bring curtains down on Wade's good innings for a 39-ball 30.

READ: Cricket Australia Pays Heartwarming Tribute To Dean Jones On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Test

India dominate on Day 1

The Indian bowlers showcased a remarkable performance despite losing the toss in this all-important contest as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the visitors with 48 as they were bundled out for just 195 in the 73rd over. In reply, India lost the wicket of opener Mayank Agarwal for a duck but his opening partner Shubman Gill (28*) and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (7*) ensured that there were no further hiccups as India's scorecard read 36/1 at stumps on Day 1.

READ: Fans Angry As Australian Test Skipper Tim Paine Survives A Controversial Run Out Decision

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.