Netizens Turn Back Clock To Sehwag's 195 As India Bundle Out Aussies For Same Score At MCG

India staged a gutsy comeback on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test, burying the ghosts of Adelaide, as the visitors bundled out Australia for a mere total of 195 in the first innings. Under the stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Team India bowlers seemed to have made nearly no mistakes and managed to pick wickets at regular intervals. As India kept the hosts quite on day 1, netizens turned the clock back 17 years, when explosive Indian opener Virender Sehwag notched up the Australian total on Saturday single-handedly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Facing a daunting Australian lineup in 2003, Virender Sehwag smashed 195 runs at the MCG in just 233 deliveries in the third Test of the tour. Sehwag's courageous knock comprised of 5 maximums and 25 fours, at a terrific strike rate of 83.69, a much higher number by Test standards. The swashbuckling batsman could have notched up his double century as well, however, an unfortunate catch near the ropes saw him miss the maximum by a few yards and the 200 by just 5 runs. With Australia equalling the score of Sehwag on Saturday, netizens took it as 'tribute' to the former Indian opener on the same ground.

Here's how netizens reacted to Australia's innings:

Australia dismissed for 195 on Boxing Day. Tribute to Virender Sehwag.#AUSvIND — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 26, 2020

Today at the MCG...

in 2003: Virender Sehwag 195 in 233 balls; 5s, 25f

in 2020: Australia 195 in 435 balls; 1s, 18f#AusvInd#IndvAus@virendersehwag — Hemanth (@Hemanth_kumar11) December 26, 2020

Virender Sehwag's individual score at MCG Boxing Day Test 2003 🤝🏻 Entire Australian team's score at MCG Boxing Day Test 2020 #AUSvIND @virendersehwag — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 26, 2020

Australia did a Sehwag. 195 on day 1 at MCG. Tried to hit a six to get past 200 and got out instead.



History does repeat itself. — Mukesh Agarwal (@mukeshagarwal17) December 26, 2020

So Australia has tied the score with Sehwag at the "G" 😄 #AUSvIND #BoxingDayTest https://t.co/4HQbAmaoFh — Siddhesh Bakkar (@Siddheshbakkar) December 26, 2020

After India's terrific bowling attack at the MCG, Sehwag himself took to Twitter to praise the Indians and the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. Taking to Twitter, the former cricketer praised the bowling changes and 'smart' fielding placements by Rahane and also lauded Ashwin, Bumrah and Siraj for their bowling.

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane.

And the bowlers delivered . Ashwin, Bumrah,Siraj were absolutely brilliant. Great effort to get Australia all out for 195 on the first day. Now for the batters to get a good first innings lead #AUSvIND — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 26, 2020

India dominate on Day 1

The Indian bowlers showcased a remarkable performance despite losing the toss in this all-important contest as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the visitors with 48 as they were bundled out for just 195 in the 73rd over. In reply, India lost the wicket of opener Mayank Agarwal for a duck but his opening partner Shubman Gill (28*) and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (7*) ensured that there were no further hiccups as India's scorecard read 36/1 at stumps on Day 1.

