Hyderabad Qualify For Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs With Crushing Win Over Mumbai

Hyderabad thrashed Mumbai by 10 wickets in the final league game of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Courtesy of their commanding win, the Orange Army secured the third place in the Dream11 IPL points table and booked their place in the playoffs.

David Warner and Wriddhiman Sah's fifties guide Hyderabad to IPL playoffs

The Men in Orange had a mammoth task ahead of them a week ago as they had won just four and lost seven matches. With three consecutive wins required against arguably the top three teams of the ongoing Dream11 IPL (Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai), the 2016 champions' campaign seemed all but over. However, Warner's side did the unthinkable as they managed to win all three matches to grant themselves a playoffs berth.

Coming back to the match, having won the toss, David Warner invited Mumbai to bat first in what is a do-or-die match for them. The Hyderabad bowlers justified their captain's decision to field first as they managed to restrict Mumbai to a modest total of 149/8 in their 20 overs. Kieron Pollard top-scored with 41(25) whereas Suryakumar Yadav (36 off 29 balls) and Ishan Kishan (33 off 30 balls) also chipped in with useful contributions.

In response, Warner and Wriddhiman Saha who opened the proceedings for Hyderabad had to ensure that their side got off to a good start in this must-win contest. The Hyderabad duo did exactly that as they took on Mumbai bowlers from the word go and got their side off to a brisk start, scoring 56/0 at the end of the powerplay.

Both Warner and Saha made sure that they were always above the required run rate as they kept the scoreboard ticking, as well as, scored an odd boundary every over. The two batsmen were in no mood to relent as they soon reached their fifties. Warner started accelerating after reaching his fifty whereas Saha supported him equally. The Hyderabad outfit chased the target with 17 balls to spare and registered a thumping victory. Twitter erupted after Hyderabad's crushing victory as several reactions poured in where fans lauded the franchise for their self-belief and incredible spirit.

David Warner's men will now lock horns with Virat Kohli's Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday, November 6 in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, these two teams had last met in the playoffs when the two competed in the IPL 2016 final. Back then, it was Hyderabad who emerged victorious by lifting the trophy. Virat Kohli's side has a great opportunity to avenge that defeat.

Here's a look at the Dream11 IPL playoffs

A look at the Road To The Final for #Dream11IPL 2020 pic.twitter.com/Zrz7Su7qa4

