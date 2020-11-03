Dream11 IPL 2020: Sandeep Sharma Builds On Superior Record Against Rohit Sharma

The 56th match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season got underway at Sharjah on Tuesday, November 3 between Mumbai and Hyderabad. Prior to the ongoing contest, Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to field first. Seasoned pacer Sandeep Sharma responded well to his captain’s call as he sent Mumbai skipper and opening batsman Rohit Sharma packing early in the match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sandeep wins ‘Battle of the Sharmas’ for the fourth time

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sandeep Sharma continues dominion over Rohit Sharma

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma decided to feature in the playing XI of their final league game, even though the defending champions were the first team to qualify for the playoffs. The Mumbai skipper, however, failed to make an impact at the top of the order as he chipped Sandeep Sharma’s knuckle delivery straight towards mid-off.

At 12-1, Rohit Sharma became the first Mumbai wicket to fall and he was followed by fellow opener Quinton de Kock, who was also dismissed by the seasoned Hyderabad campaigner.

Interestingly, this was the fourth time Rohit Sharma succumbed to Sandeep Sharma across all IPL matches. Moreover, the four-time IPL winning captain has scored only 35 runs against the right-arm speedster at a moderate average of 8.75. Rohit Sharma, who is one of the most proficient run-scorers in IPL history, holds an overall average of 31.28 in the tournament since its inception.

Sandeep Sharma’s record vs Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma is not the only IPL batsman who seems to have been struggling against Sandeep Sharma. The fast bowler holds an even better record against Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, whom he has dismissed seven times in 14 innings. While Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the tournament’s history, his Team India deputy and Mumbai skipper Rohit is placed at No. 3 on the all-time IPL run-aggregators list.

A look into Rohit Sharma IPL 2020 stats

With his dismissal, the Mumbai captain ended his Dream11 IPL 2020 league stage campaign on a disappointing note. The Rohit Sharma IPL 2020 stats composes of him scoring just 264 runs in 10 matches at an average of 26.40 with two half-centuries.

Sandeep Sharma bowling stats in Dream11 IPL

The Sandeep Sharma bowling stats in Dream11 IPL makes for interesting reading. Earlier in the ongoing season, the pacer claimed his 100th IPL wicket. Since making his debut back in 2013, he has collected 107 wickets at an impressive average of 24.18. Meanwhile, in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season alone, Sharma has claimed 12 wickets in 11 matches.

Dream11 IPL 2020 news: Hyderabad vs Mumbai live updates

At the time of publishing, the Mumbai batsmen reached 59-2 after eight overs. In-form batsmen Suryakumar Yadav (25*) and Ishan Kishan (5*) were at the crease with big-hitters like Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard waiting for their turn in the pavilion.

Image source: IPLT20.com

