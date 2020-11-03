'I Am Really Enjoying My Batting': Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav On His Consistent Form

Suryakumar Yadav has said that he is really enjoying the way he has been batting and wants to continue performing well for the team. The number three batsman has had an amazing Dream11 IPL 2020 so far as he has amassed 374 runs in 13 matches.

'I am really enjoying my batting': Suryakumar Yadav

"Currently, I am really enjoying my batting. Since the start of the tournament, I felt I was batting really well and in the practice games as well. In the first few games, I think I actually lost a bit of track. I was gifting my wicket away, I felt. So, I thought I will go inside and spend some more time on my batting," Yadav said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter. "Even when I used to come to practice back in the hotel room, I used to think about what my batting is really and how do I construct it from the beginning. In the later part of the tournament, I thought the deeper I bat, the easier it will become for me, as well as the team. And I can make a good platform for other players to finish the game... I've been really enjoying my batting a lot and hopefully, I carry the same thing into the next game coming up and onto the playoff as well," he added.

Mumbai will be up against Hyderabad in the final match of the league phase at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Tuesday.

READ: Brian Lara Reveals Why A Resurgent Hyderabad Will Come Out All Guns Blazing Against Mumbai

A must-win match for Hyderabad

The equation for the Orange Army is very simple and that is to beat the defending champions on Tuesday. If they succeed in doing that, then they will be through to the playoffs and will face Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday. However, if the 2016 champions end up on the losing side, then they will be knocked out and it will be Kolkata who will grab the fourth spot and get the right to face Virat Kohli & Co. in the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, Mumbai are at the summit of the points table and are comfortably placed with 18 points from 13 matches. They will be facing Delhi in Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

The winner of that contest will be through to the final that will be played next Tuesday in Dubai while the loser gets a second chance to make amends as they will be facing the winner of Friday's Eliminator in Qualifier 2 that will be played on Sunday.

READ: Rohit Sharma Eager & Ready To Play IPL Playoff, Final Call On His Availability On Matchday

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com) (With ANI Inputs)

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.