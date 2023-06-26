Ishant Reveals How He Was Stunned To See Virat Kohli Score 250 After A Full Night Of Party

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is easily the most popular cricketer in the world. Kohli has registered various records while playing for India and is still considered one ofthe best batsmen in the sport. Before becoming a fitness enthusiast, Kohli was known for his late night partying habits. He himself has shared a couple of stories from the time when he used to party a lot. Kohli's India teammate Ishant Sharma has now revealed a never-heard-before tale of the RCB batsman.

Ishant Sharma shares unheard tale about Virat Kohli

Ishant Sharma, the experienced Indian fast bowler, believes that Virat Kohli is driven by "belief" rather than "hope". Having been teammates with Kohli since their under-17 days in Delhi, Ishant has witnessed the highs and lows of Kohli's career. Known as the "chase master," Kohli has won numerous matches for India, particularly when other players struggled. One memorable innings was his knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. During a recent interaction, Ishant shared a story from their under-19 days when Kohli partied all night but still scored 250 runs the next day.

"We were playing a under-19 match in Kolkata. He batted overnight, yet he partied all night and the next day he scored 250. I have seen that side of Kohli as well. The best thing about him, in my opinion, is how he transformed himself physically after the 2011 World Cup. His training, along with his diet, elevated his mental strength and his cricket to a whole new level," Ishant said on the TRS Clips Hindi podcast.

"Sachin [Tendulkar] paaji used to say that 'hope' is not just a word, it's a feeling. But if you talk to Virat Kohli, the word 'hope' doesn't exist in his dictionary. His dictionary only has 'belief'. If you have belief, you can achieve anything. He is incredibly intense," added the Delhi Capitals fast bowler.

Virat Kohli was last seen in action during the World Test Championship final against Australia. India lost the match by 209 runs. Currently enjoying a break from the game, Kohli will soon return to action during the tour of West Indies next month. The series between India and West Indies includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

