'I Just Need Surgery': Anil Kumble Recalls Greatest Challenge Of Playing In West Indies

The Indian cricket team is taking on West Indes in the first Test of the two-match series at Windsor Park in Dominica. India and West Indies have a pretty old rivalry when back in the 1960s to 1990s, West Indies used to dominate world cricket with their lethal bowling lineup, whereas, on the other hand, the Indian cricket team has not lost a Test series in the Caribbean since 2002.

Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker for Team India in Tests and has taken 619 wickets from 132 Tests

Rohit Sharma will play his first Test in the Caribbean as the captain of Team India

West Indies is also very special for Team India batsman Virat Kohli as he scored his 1st Test double hundred here

Anil Kumble bowls with broken jaw against the West Indies

Back in 2002, during India's tour ro West Indies Anil Kumble was hit on his face by a short pitch delivery by the West Indies bowler Mervyn Dillon which broke his jaw and ruled him out for the rest of the Test match. Kumble was about to leave for surgery on the very next day. However, before leaving for home, Anil decided to bowl some overs for his team and help them with his magical spin bowling. The veteran bowled a total of 14 overs in the match and also picked up the wicket of Brian Lara.

Anil Kumble recalls his wife's reaction on the 'broken jaw' incident

(Anil Kumble bowling with a broken jaw in the West Indies series in 2002 / Image: Twitter)

Anil Kumble was recently speaking on Jio Cinema and recalled his wife's reaction when he told her about his bowling with a broken jaw. Recalling the incident Kumble said:

I told my wife, Chetna and I called her up. When we spoke, I said, look I know I have to come home because I just need surgery. So, she arranged for all of that in Bangalore. And as I dropped off the call, I just told her that look I'll go and bowl, but she thought probably I was just joking. I don't think she even took it seriously

Indian bowlers dominates the first session against the West Indies

The Indian cricket team bowlers dominated the first session against West Indies in the first Test in Dominica and reduced the Windies to a score of 68/4 at Lunch. R. Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers and ended the first session with two wickets whereas on the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur picked up one one wicket a piece.