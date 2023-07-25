'I Said After WTC Final As Well': Rohit Sharma Makes Huge WTC Final Remark On Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma and his squad started Team India's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with a spectacular series victory against the West Indies during a victorious away visit to the Caribbean. The second Test ended in a disheartening stalemate for the Rohit Sharma-led team, but it didn't detract from their total success. Rohit's team won the last game of the two-game series 1-0, ensuring they had a smooth start to a new cycle of WTC.

3 things you need to know

India is set to face West Indies in 3 ODI matches

IND vs WI 1st ODI will take place on July 27, 2023

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both secured a century each against WI in recently concluded Test series

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were India’s top performers in IND vs WI

(Virat Kohli celebrating his century against WI ,Image-AP)

Rohit Sharma, captain of Team India, led his team with a very aggressive strategy in the longest format of the game, hitting a scorching half-century at an amazing rate in the 2nd Test, making it his fastest 50. Virat Kohli, who accumulates runs at an incredible rate, displayed his skill by scoring his 29th Test century, giving the Indian team a commanding lead against the West Indies. India amassed a strong first-innings total of 438 at Queen's Park Oval owing to their outstanding efforts. In the first innings of the 2nd Test, Virat hit 121 in 206 balls, while Rohit Sharma hit 80 in 143 balls. In the second inning, Rohit made 57 in just 44 balls.

In the most recent match between India and the West Indies, Kohli, a reliable run-scorer, once again showed his talent by scoring his 76th century in international play. He did it with a brilliant cover of Shannon Gabriel. India's impressive batting power and Kohli's ability to dominate the opposition with his remarkable talents were on show in an exciting contest in his 500th International match for India.

Rohit makes a huge statement about Virat Kohli

Talking to the media after the match The Indian captain stated:

In Test matches, you need guys who stabilise the innings like what Virat did, he played superbly. You need the mixture of everything. We have depth, we have got variety. We are in the right place. It's about getting the job done. I always believe in getting better as a team. I said after the WTC final as well. We've played consistent cricket. That's what we are looking at. We want to focus on all three aspects of the game,

Rohit Sharma praised Virat Kohli's superb batting effort as India reflected on their series victory over the West Indies. Rohit specifically brought up Kohli's involvement in the team's triumph when talking about Ishan Kishan's crucial performance in the second innings. The Indian captain recognised Kohli's big contribution, noting how he led the team's batting surge and was essential in leading them to victory.