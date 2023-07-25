WTC Points Table: Updated standings after IND vs WI 2nd Test ends in draw

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test ends in a draw after rain washed out the entire Day 5 at Queen's Park Oval. India were on course to take the 2-0 lead in the series, however, it wasn't to be. While Team India have managed to claim the trophy, they have lost a major ground in the WTC points table.

3 things you need to know

India vs West Indies 2nd Test ends in a draw

Not a single ball was bowled on Day 5

India won the series with a scoreline of 1-0

India vs West Indies: Second Test ends in draw

After winning the 1st Test in Dominica with a convincing margin of an innings and 141 runs, India were once again the far superior side in the 2nd Test. On stamps Day 4, Windies finished at 76/2, which meant they required 289 more runs to win (Target 365), as for India another 8 wickets would have landed the decision in their favour, but not a single ball was bowled on Day 5. Irrespective, the match at Queen's Park Oval will go down in history as Virat Kohli's 500th international match. Moreover, he made it more memorable by registering the 29th Test century of his Test career. It might have been a perfect end had India won the match, however, the Rohit Sharma-led side had no say against nature's wrath, and thus have to satisfy with a draw.

Updated WTC points table after India vs West Indies 2nd Test ends in draw

Though, India have won the series with a scoreline of 1-0, not winning the second match could prove to be crucial and may potentially hamper India's chances of making it to the third consecutive WTC Final. A win would have given India 12 points but a draw only increases the number by 4. Hence, rain has snatched 8 certain points from entering India's bag. The result caused an effect on the WTC 2023-25 points table. Take a peek at how it looks.

World Test Championship #WTC Points Table

Another rain enforced draw in the championship, India lose 8 important points early in the cycle which could be crucial by the end.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/bGS2jFQLrV — Cricket baba (@Cricketbaba5) July 24, 2023

While losing the points may sting in the immediate course, there's still a significant amount of time left and a fair number of bi-lateral series are yet to take place. So, it will be intriguing to witness how India will proceed. What do you think a third WTC final is on the cards?