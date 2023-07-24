'I Thought It Was Our Best...': Joe Root Exudes Confidence Over The 4th Ashes 2023 Test

The English cricket team dominated the fourth Ashes 2023 Test match against Australia in Manchester till the third day, however, the rain hampered the team's hopes to level the five-match series. The hosts had an edge over the match after they were able to register a first-innings score of 592 runs in reply to the Australian cricket team's total of 317 runs. English opener Zak Crawley was highest scorer in England's first innings and played a knock of 189 runs off 182 balls.

Joe Root believes that England played the best cricket in Manchester

Former English cricket team skipper and batter Joe Root believes that England played their best cricket in Manchester which was also the best in the whole series. Root while speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the match said:

I thought it was our best cricket here, of this series anyway. Zak Crawley led the way and Moeen Ali was fantastic. We knew rain was a possibility later on in the game, it sort of mapped itself out for us what we needed to do.

Joe Root added

I think we executed that pretty well and go ourselves into a strong position. It would feel a little bit of a shame to not at least get the opportunity to get out there today for a good chance to take those wickets. If we get out there, we will throw everything at it.

The fourth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia was the hosts' last chance to keep their hopes alive in the five-match series. However, as it stands the play on Day 5 of the Manchester Test is yet to begin and the Australian team is on the verge of retaining the Ashes trophy for the fourth consecutive time.