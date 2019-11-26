Anil Kumble: "I Was A Friend Of Shane Warne, So Australians Didn’t Sledge Me"

Anil Kumble, who is one of India’s greatest spinners, spoke about his rivalry with former Australian spinner Shane Warne while he was talking to a leading news portal. Anil Kumble said that the Australian team never sledged him because of Shane Warne.

Anil Kumble cycling on the roads of Bengaluru

Was great to cycle on the roads of Bengaluru after many years; to raise diabetes awareness for #WorldDiabetesDay. Inspiring to ride beside @braisdacal from @teamnovonordisk, a global all-diabetes cyclist team; along with @deepolice12 & @svane_freddy.#PedalsChangingDiabetes pic.twitter.com/JR3TytTUSL — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) November 12, 2019

Anil Kumble on his rivalry with Shane Warne

Speaking to the news portal, Anil Kumble stated that he enjoyed his competition with Australia and Shane Warne. He mentioned that he was a very good friend of Shane Warne as they both were spinners. He stated that if one is a friend of Shane Warne, then that cricketer never gets sledged by the Australians.

Anil Kumble said that as a bowler, you want to bowl against everyone and it is a challenge to bowl against each team. He revealed that bowling against Australia was his favourite experience as they were the best side in international cricket at that moment. He said that every cricketer aims to showcase their talent or skills against the best in the business. Kumble stated that he took it as a challenge.

Anil Kumble has always been impressive against Australia whether in India or down under. Kumble played 20 Tests against the best team in the world of that era and took 111 wickets at an average of 30.32. He had the best bowling figures of 8/141. He ended his career too against the Aussies in 2008. In his career, he has picked 619 wickets in 132 Tests.

Secret behind Kumble's nickname Jumbo

Anil Kumble also revealed that it was former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu who gave him with the nickname of Jumbo. And, when he was asked about the funniest cricketers in the Indian team, he named Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh and Vinod Kambli.