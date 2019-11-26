MR W Vs BH W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

Melbourne Renegades Women take on Brisbane Heat Women in the 48th match of the Women’s Big Bash League on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. The match is set to be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The match commences at 8:40 AM (IST).

Also Read: TN Vs JHA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

MR W vs BH W Dream11 Prediction

Next up: A huge game against the ladder-leading Heat on Wednesday - https://t.co/CgHSo12XMN Last week's clash against them was a thriller. What does this week have in store? #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/PVdyorufM1 — Renegades WBBL (@RenegadesWBBL) November 26, 2019

Melbourne Renegades Women would look to turn tables on their disappointing defeat against Melbourne Stars Women. The Renegades are 4th on the points table, winning 5 of their 9 games so far. However, the Brisbane Heat are at the very top of the points table with 7 wins so far and won by 7 runs against Hobart Hurricanes in their last game, entering the upcoming match as clear favourites.

Also Read: CTB Vs NK Dream11 Ford Cup Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

MR W vs BH W Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

Sophie Molineux is unavailable for the game after taking a break from the sport on mental health grounds.

MR W vs BH W Dream11 Probable Playing XIs

MR W: Anna Lanning, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Josephine Dooley, Jessica Duffin, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano

Anna Lanning, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Josephine Dooley, Jessica Duffin, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano BH W: Beth Mooney, Maddy Green, Kirby Short, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge

MR W vs BH W Dream11 Top Picks

Brisbane Heat’s Beth Mooney is the highest run-getter in the WBBL so far, scoring 523 runs in 10 games at an astonishing average of 87.17. Jess Jonassen has proved to be a vital cog in the side, scoring vital runs and also picking up crucial wickets with the ball. Sammy-Jo Johnson is the joint 3rd highest wicket-taker in the WBBL after picking up 16 wickets. For the Renegades, Molly Strano has led the side with ball in hand, while Danielle Wyatt has raked up runs with the bat. Jessica Duffin has scored valuable runs down the order as well, while Maitlan Brown has been a good partner to Strano in the attack.

Also Read: MAH Vs HAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

MR W vs BH W Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Beth Mooney and Danielle Wyatt will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

MR W vs BH W Dream11 Team

Keepers – Beth Mooney, Josephine Dooley

– Beth Mooney, Josephine Dooley Batters – Jessica Duffin, Courtney Webb, Maddy Green

– Jessica Duffin, Courtney Webb, Maddy Green All-Rounders - Danielle Wyatt, Jess Jonassen, Sammy-Jo Johnson

- Danielle Wyatt, Jess Jonassen, Sammy-Jo Johnson Bowlers – Molly Strano, Maitlan Brown, Delissa Kimmince.

Also Read: AFGH Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details