Usman Khawaja Hits Back At Shane Warne Criticism With Stinging Reply

Some would say that Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has had a turbulent time in international cricket but the southpaw does not seem too stressed. Last week, spin king Shane Warne had called out Khawaja and urged him to show the desire that he wants to play for Australia more often than he is doing at present. However, the Queenslander did not take Warne's comments too well and had a response of his own to the player-turned-pundit and commentator.

Usman Khawaja: No need to answer that question

According to leading Australian cricket portals, Khawaja looked unbothered when he talked about the Australian legend's comments on him. Addressing the topic of his desire to play cricket for Australia, as questioned by Warne, Khawaja said that questions like these do not even have to be entertained. Khawaja pointed to his overall record so far and cited that he has indeed scored runs and his main focus is only in doing that consistently.

Khawaja said that if he did not feel like playing for Australia, he would have retired. Warne had also called out Khawaja for his 'lack of personality' on the field and urged him to show 'a bit more' passion while playing. Khawaja replied by saying that he liked maintaining his individuality and the people who understood who he was, were able to understand him.

Warne is critical of Khawaja

Usman Khawaja was dropped from the Australian side in the middle of the Ashes and has also not been a part of the side that is taking on Pakistan at the moment. Shane Warne had recently talked about the issue and had said that he felt that the right call was taken with Khawaja being dropped. Warne said that the selectors were now asking Khawaja to prove that he wants to play for Australia. Warne complained that Khawaja usually did 'just enough' but had to now bring something more to the table than he used to in the past. The spin wizard, who picked up 708 wickets in his Test career, has often made headlines post his playing days as well courtesy being extremely opinionated about the game and many players such as former England captain Alastair Cook and Australia pacer Mitchell Starc for their past failures.

