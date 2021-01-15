Jacques Kallis Blames CSA's 'no White Consultants' Policy For Fall Out From Proteas' Staff

Soon after being roped in by the England Cricket Board (ECB) as the batting consultant for the tour of Sri Lanka, former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis has remarked that he had to exit from South Africa's coaching staff as the national board began applying the affirmative action policy. Kallis has stated that he was shown the door by Cricket South Africa (CSA) as they did not want to rope in more 'white' consultants. The former cricketer's remarks come amidst Proteas' Head Coach Mark Boucher expressing intent to get back Kallis into the coaching staff.

“I wasn’t allowed to be involved in the South African side because CSA said there would be no more white consultants. So, unfortunately [the position with South Africa] fell away and this opportunity of helping England out came about. I took it with both hands,” Kallis had said in an online press conference.

Moreover, Kallis has also claimed that a lot of former players had expressed their desire to contribute behind the scenes but were not allowed due to the policy to encourage enrollment of non-white coaching staff. He cited the example of Gary Kirsten, who coached the Indian team, and also went on to lift the ICC World Cup in 2011.

“Unfortunately we’ve lost a few players for whatever reasons overseas. There are many other coaches who have gone on to coach other teams. Gary Kirsten [who won the 2011 World Cup with India] is an example. There are lots of guys. It’s kind of the modern way of the world. It’s sad in a way that I can’t help out in South Africa, but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time [with England],” Kallis added.

ECB ropes in Kallis

Just before England's tour of Sri Lanka commenced on January 14, the ECB had announced that Jacques Kallis would join Head Coach Chris Silverwood's team for the series as a batting consultant. Previously, Kallis had joined South Africa's star-studded coaching line up under the management of Graeme Smith as the Batting Consultant. He has also been at the helm of the Kolkata franchise's batting department in the IPL. With the post for England's batting consultant vacant, Kallis might express his desire to extend the contract.

Boucher wants Kallis back

Meanwhile, the new CSA board has reserved the transformation policy and is seeking legal advice on the restriction. “If we can get him (Kallis) involved somewhere soon, maybe against Australia (in three Tests starting next month), I think we must,” Boucher was quoted as saying by The Star.

“There’s a lot of knowledge that Jacques can pass on to a lot of our batters. The batting knowledge that he has got (from over 150 Tests), along with others in this country, needs to be utilised,” Boucher said about his former national team-mate.

