'I Would Wake Up & Know That I Will Fail': Says Virat Kohli About His Lowest Phase

Amid the Coronavirus crisis which has led to a 21-day nationwide lockdown and deferment of the IPL bringing the world of cricket to a standstill, Indian skipper Virat Kohli engaged in a lively chat with former England player Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram live session. During the session, Kohli touched upon several things and also revealed a few things which the former England batsman asked his about. Significantly, the chase maestro also revealed the lowest point in his career which has been earmarked with several triumphs.

'I was consumed by all that'

The Indian skipper said that India's tour of England in 2014 as the lowest point in his career. Kohli stated that he would wake up and know that he would fail and that it was the worst he has ever felt. He added that after that he promised himself that he would never allow himself to let it happen to him again. He added that he thought scoring in England would help him establish himself and that it consumed him eventually leading to his downward spiral.

"The England tour in 2014. There is a time as a batsman when you know you will fail and you will not get runs. I used to wake up and know I would fail. It was the worst I have ever felt. It was tough. I promised myself that I will never allow me to let that happen to myself. It happened because I was so consumed about doing well from a personal point of view. I just felt I was in England and this was Test cricket and if I score runs here then I will establish myself. I was consumed by all that and that led to my downward spiral," said Kohli during the lives session.

During the England tour in 2014, Kohli ended up losing his wicket against the moving ball especially against James Anderson. The batting megastar's scores in the gruelling five-match Test series read as 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0,7, 6 and 20 respectively at an average of 13.50 in his ten innings.

Kohli's favourite batting partner

The Indian skipper also revealed his favourite batting partner during the Instagram live session. Kohli picked former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has his favourite as he highlighted that he loves batting with someone who runs well and understands his calls. Other than MS Dhoni, Kohli added that he loves batting with his RCB teammate - AB de Villiers. "Two people I have enjoyed most batting with, well I like to bat with people who run well and understand my calling. So with MS Dhoni for India and with AB de Villiers otherwise. With AB the partnership just flows. We don’t even talk cricket," said Kohli in the live session

