Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Batting Partner And Its NOT Who You Think It Is; Read

As the uncertainty over IPL continues amid the Coronavirus crisis in the country, the cricketing world has come to a standstill. Several cricketers in the meanwhile have resorted to several activities to keep themselves busy. Indian skipper Virat Kohli too, took to social media, to keep his fans entertained as he engaged in a lively chat with former England player Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram live session. During the course of the session, Kohli spoke candidly about his journey with IPL, the lowest point in his career and also why RCB has never won the IPL.

'Understand my calling'

The Indian skipper also revealed his favourite batting partner during the Instagram live session. Kohli picked former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has his favourite as he highlighted that he loves batting with someone who runs well and understands his calls. Other than MS Dhoni, Kohli added that he loves batting with his RCB teammate - AB de Villiers. "Two people I have enjoyed most batting with, well I like to bat with people who run well and understand my calling. So with MS Dhoni for India and with AB de Villiers otherwise. With AB the partnership just flows. We don’t even talk cricket," said Kohli during the live session.

Virat Kohli on his nickname 'Cheeku'

During their social media interaction, Pietersen had asked Kohli how did he get his famous nickname 'Cheeku' to which the batting megastar took KP back to his Ranji Trophy days. He revealed that it was his Ranji Trophy coach who had given him the nickname 'Cheeku' which is a rabbit in Champak comics.

"I got this nickname from a coach in the Ranji Trophy. I used to have big cheeks then. In 2007, I thought I was losing hair. I got my hair cropped and my cheeks and ear stood out. I got the name from a cartoon character. The rabbit in the comic Champak," said Virat Kohli.

