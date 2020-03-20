Ian Bell Hits Scorching Cover Drive Off Toilet Roll In 'Stay At Home' Challenge; Watch

As the world tries to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the sports world has suffered heavily as almost all major sporting leagues in the world have been cancelled or indefinitely postponed. In such a scenario, athletes have been working hard to keep themselves entertained and trained before the regular season resumes. This is where the #ToiletRollChallenge comes in as an elaboration of the "Stay at home challenge". The challenge, which is going viral on social media has people using toilet paper rolls as makeshift balls that they used to practice their sporting discipline. Footballers have been trying to do fancy drills with toilet paper while cricketers have displayed some elegant strokeplay against the rolls of toilet paper.

Ian Bell gets on the Stay at Home challenge with his kids

Former England and current Warwickshire batsman Ian Bell made the most of his time away from practice due to COVID-19. Bell resumed his training along with the help of his children, all at home. While his son bowled an underarm full toss at him, his daughter waited behind the stumps with her gloves on. The hilarious video shows Ian Bell playing a straight drive to his son's ball before he advises his son to not bowl in easy areas.

Combining the #ToiletRollChallenge with my at-home training schedule.



Thanks to the stand-in bowling and fielding team for assisting with my batting practice.



Pleased the full toss got the treatment it deserved though. pic.twitter.com/KdfciHyuv2 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 19, 2020

Here are some of the best reactions to Ian Bell's hilarious video.

Straight out of the MCC Manual 👏 — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) March 19, 2020

Is the tallest person in the world filming this Belly?! — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) March 19, 2020

Love your daughter has wicket k gloves on haha — Luke Kempner (@LukeKempner) March 19, 2020

